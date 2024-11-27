BusinessMarketing

How Temu and Shein drive up Black Friday marketing costs for US retailers

Young shoppers browsing clothes at a Shein pop-up
Temu and Shein make it harder for retailers and brands to reach shoppers on Black Friday. Reuters
By Helen Reid
Heavy online marketing spending by Temu and Shein is making it more costly for other retailers and brands to reach shoppers on Black Friday, marketing and industry experts say, with both platforms bidding heavily on search keywords used by competitors. Typing a few words into a search engine is a key starting point for shoppers looking online for gifts or buying for themselves in Black Friday sales, the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season on the day after US Thanksgiving. Retailers c

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay