BusinessStrategy

How is Sukoshi scaling in a crowded beauty market?

A headshot of Sukoshi CEO and co-founder Linda Dang.
“The goal is to stay close to where consumer demand is going and make sure we are moving ahead of it.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
This year, local retailers such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Target have all been trying to tap into the secondary K-beauty wave influencing US consumers. Yet it appears that there is a new, lesser-known yet rather mighty beauty retailer making its mark in this category: Sukoshi. Sukoshi is a Canadian-born Asian beauty and lifestyle goods retailer that launched in 2018. What began with a modest 355sqft convenience store in Kensington Market in downtown Toronto, Canada, has morphed into a national

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