BusinessStrategy

How subsidies are fuelling China’s retail rebound

Huawei smartphone with dual camera.
China’s retail rebound remains uneven.
By Michael Baker
In China, the pace of year-on-year retail sales growth in March reverted to late-2025 form, weak but positive at 1.7 per cent year-on-year. Retail sales of goods rose by 1.5 per cent, while revenues from catering increased 2.9 per cent. For the first quarter as a whole, retail merchandise sales were up 2.2 per cent and catering 4.2 per cent. Strongest categories in the first quarter were telecommunications equipment, tobacco and liquor, gold/silver/jewellery and apparel. Weakest were motor vehic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

A headshot of Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag
Strategy IR Pro

Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag discusses prioritising innovation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Retailers ride the heatwave: How Asia’s summer is driving foot traffic and sales

Michael Baker
the exterior of a takashimaya department store in japan
Financial IR Pro

Services and the mid-market: Takashimaya’s post-tourism plan

Michael Baker
A headshot photo of Urbanstem’s CEO Meenashki Lala
Gifts & toys IR Pro

How UrbanStems’ CEO is bringing unexpected joy to retail – one bouquet at a time

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Swimwear brand Sheila
Sustainability

Sustainability-driven swimwear label Sheila launches in the US

Irene Dong
Sports Direct storefront
Strategy IR Pro

Arrival of Sports Direct to drive competition for premium sites: Retail expert

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay