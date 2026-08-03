BusinessStrategy

Why Starbucks’ back to basics plan is finally paying off

A Starbucks employee handing a customer a drink.
As Russo told Inside Retail, “There is not one silver bullet contributing to their growth.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nearly two years after CEO Brian Niccol launched Starbucks’ back-to-basics turnaround plan, the world’s biggest coffee chain is growing again. The strategy has centered on restoring the stores, service and customer experience that once set it apart, and the latest results suggest those efforts are paying off. In the quarter ending June 28, US comparable store sales rose 7.9 per cent, driven by higher customer traffic and larger average transactions. Starbucks also raised its full-year guidan

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