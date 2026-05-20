BusinessMarketing

How Starbucks Korea’s ‘Tank Day’ became a masterclass in institutional failure

A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Seoul
Starbucks became the first coffee chain in Korea to surpass 3 trillion won in annual sales in 2024. (Source: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)
By Tong Van
It had taken less than 12 hours for Starbucks South Korea to walk straight into one of the most foreseeable brand disasters in recent memory. On May 18, the company launched a promotion for its ‘Tank’ line of tumblers, with the tagline ‘Tank Day. Bang on the Desk.’ By nightfall, the chief executive was fired. Its share-linked parent stock had shed 5.5 per cent. The country’s president had denounced the brand on national social media, and a new Korean verb ‘tal-buck’, meaning to qui

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