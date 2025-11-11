How Split59 is reintroducing itself to a new generation of athleisure shoppers

Since launching as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) native brand, Split59 has primarily focused on expanding its retail presence through digitally centered wholesale retail partnerships. Although lately the brand is looking to switch things up. As Schwartz told Inside Retail, “Our approach [for the brand] involves re-imagining what an active lifestyle looks like in 2025, integrating modern performance technology with versatile style.” Inside Retail: Split59 was first introduced around the time the DTC boom began in the 2010s, and has largely kept the same model. What was the reasoning behind this? Jonathan Schwartz: While the business is almost 50/50 between DTC and wholesale, Split59’s decision to primarily focus on a DTC model stems from a deliberate strategy to maintain authentic control over our brand narrative, product presentation and overall customer experience. Partnering with select retail outlets, such as Revolve, and fitness studios, including SoulCycle and The Nofar Method, has enabled us to expand our reach and tap into new audiences. Our core belief is that a strong DTC presence allows us to cultivate closer relationships with our community, gather valuable direct feedback and ensure the highest standards of quality and brand consistency. This approach also provides us with greater agility to innovate quickly, respond to market trends and uphold the integrity of our brand ethos in an increasingly crowded marketplace. IR: While some DTC-native brands that emerged around the 2010s continued to expand, others, such as Allbirds, have struggled. How has Split59 maintained a steady pace of growth without facing burnout? JS: Our approach has been rooted in intentional, sustainable growth rather than rapid scaling. We prioritise quality, craftsmanship and creating products that resonate deeply with our target audience. Every expansion beyond our core categories is carefully curated, ensuring it aligns with our brand values and maintains our high standards. Additionally, cultivating a unique ‘if you know, you know’ community has allowed us to build authenticity and loyalty without diluting our brand. IR: In 2025, the retail industry, especially concerning the field of athleisure, is more competitive than it’s ever been. What are the biggest differences between today’s consumer mentality and that of the consumer from 2008? JS: Over the years, especially by 2025, we’ve seen a seismic shift in consumer mentality—athleisure has become fully integrated into mainstream fashion, transcending gym wear to become everyday attire. The pandemic accelerated this trend, emphasising comfort without sacrificing style. Today’s consumers are more informed, discerning, and digitally savvy, engaging heavily with platforms like TikTok Shop and ShopMy, which offer instant access to trend-driven products and influencer endorsements. IR: In what ways has Split59 adapted to keep up with the behaviors and desires of today’s consumer? JS: In response, Split59 has embraced social commerce by leveraging these platforms for storytelling and community-building, ensuring our product narratives resonate with the digitally native consumer. We’ve also prioritised versatility in our designs, creating pieces that are as suitable for a workout as they are for running errands or social outings, aligning with the modern customer’s desire for functional and fashionable clothing. IR: What are the key differentiators between Split59 and similar brands in today’s market? JS: Split59 distinguishes itself through a fusion of performance functionality and elevated style, designed to seamlessly transition from workout to everyday life. Our focus on fabric innovations, impeccable fit and fine details ensures that every piece not only performs but also makes our customers feel confident and comfortable. This versatility and attention to detail foster loyalty among consumers who seek high-quality, reliable pieces that support their dynamic routines without compromising on style. IR: What are some tactics the brand is incorporating to stay ahead in this field? JS: As a brand, we are committed to continuous innovation and evolution in our product offerings. Our approach involves re-imagining what an active lifestyle looks like in 2025, integrating modern performance technology with versatile style. While pushing forward with trend-driven design and functional features, we remain deeply connected to our retro-inspired roots, which continue to resonate with our core customer base. This blend of innovation and legacy allows us to stay relevant in a rapidly changing market while maintaining an authentic brand identity. IR: Split59 will launch a three-month pop-up starting this November. What was the rationale behind the timing of this pop-up launch, and what can consumers expect to see at the pop-up? JS: Customer feedback has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, and a recurring theme has been the desire for more tactile, in-person interactions with our products. People want to see, feel and try on our pieces before making a purchase, especially as the purchase journey becomes more experiential. We have also had success with IRL activations, which have helped deepen customer engagement and reinforce our brand ethos. The launch of this pop-up in November aligns perfectly with the holiday season, allowing us to create an immersive experience that showcases our latest collections, offers personalised styling, and connects consumers directly with our brand story. IR: Are there any plans to launch additional pop-ups or permanent brick-and-mortar locations in 2026? JS: We are exploring our options and are excited about the potential of expanding our physical presence. While we are currently in the planning and assessment stage, we’re optimistic about further pop-up activations and possibly establishing more permanent locations in select markets in 2026. Our focus is on creating meaningful customer touchpoints that foster community and deepen our engagement with loyal customers, while also reaching new audiences. IR: Aside from retail pop-ups, what can the retail industry expect to see next from Split59? JS: Our vision for the future includes continued category expansion, where we explore new product categories that align with our active lifestyle ethos. Additionally, we are actively seeking strategic collaborations with like-minded brands and designers to inspire fresh creative synergies that will resonate with our community and cater to the evolving consumer demands.