BusinessStrategy

How Split59 is reintroducing itself to a new generation of athleisure shoppers

A dark-haired woman standing in front of a wooden wall, wearing a Split59 workout set.
“Our approach has been rooted in intentional, sustainable growth rather than rapid scaling.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Established in 2008, athliesure brand Splits59 has earned a well-deserved reputation for redefining activewear for the modern woman over the past 15 years. Created by Jonathan Schwartz and Keith Peterson, who brought with him his experience from Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana, Splits59 was built on a simple but revolutionary idea: activewear that helps a person feel just as at home in a Pilates class as they do dining at brunch, running errands, and all the moments in between.  Sinc

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Quad Lock booth at trade show
Sports & adventure

Thule Group to acquire Quad Lock for $500 million

Celene Ignacio
People ride on a scooter past a JD.com ad promoting Singles Day shopping festival, in Beijing, China.
E-commerce IR Pro

Singles’ Day delivers e-commerce boost to Chinese retail giants Alibaba, JD.com

Tong Van
A model wears outfit from On's women's sportswear range.
Sports & adventure

Sportswear brand On marks record third quarter as sales surge 32 per cent 

Sean Cao
An image of a consumer shopping for fashion on a smartphone
Supply chain IR Pro

How AI could solve product returns and other supply chain challenges

John Costello
Bianca Richards, Head of Retail Operations, LSKD looking off camera
Sports & adventure

LSKD’s head of retail operations on leadership, listening and healthy conflict

Tamera Francis
Kendall Jenner wearing Aussie sunglasses brand Shevoke
Marketing IR Pro

Shevoke founder shares how Kendall and Kylie Jenner sold out her sunglasses

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay