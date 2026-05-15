BusinessHealth & beauty

How Shiseido rebuilt its margins while its sales keep sliding

Shiseido products
Shiseido delivered its sharpest quarterly profit improvement in years. (Source: Shiseido/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Japanese beauty group Shiseido delivered its sharpest quarterly profit improvement in years, even as the top line continued to contract.  The company posted a 58 per cent increase in core operating profit for the first quarter of this year. Core operating profit climbed to 13 billion yen in the January-to-March period, up from 8.3 billion yen a year earlier. Net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled, rising 127 per cent to 8.4 billion yen. Free cash flow improved by 5.2 bill

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