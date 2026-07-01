BusinessStrategy

How Ralph Lauren hits the quality sweet spot for Chinese customers

Vintage Ralph Lauren store in Shanghai.
Ralph Lauren gains in China.
By Reuters
Collector Xiao Neng says he has spent at least US$1 million on Ralph Lauren clothing over the past four to five years, building a wardrobe so large that he now sells pieces of it in two vintage stores that he opened in downtown Shanghai. The 23-year-old is part of a growing group of Chinese superfans helping fuel a resurgence for the American brand, which reported a 50 per cent sales jump in the country last quarter, even as the broader luxury market remains subdued by weak consumer confidence,

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