How Radhika Jewellers turned trust into its strongest asset

etail speaks with Jenil Zinzuwadia, director of Radhika Jewellers, about growing a family business over decades, maintaining trust at scale, and adapting to customers who expect both heritage and a more personal, modern experience. Inside Retail: Radhika Jewellers began as a family wholesale business nearly four decades ago. What originally motivated you to enter the jewellery trade, and what gap did you see in the market at the time? Jenil Zinzuwadia: Back in 1987, when we first set up shop in Rajkot, the market was deeply traditional and largely transactional. Jewellery was bought for weddings or as an investment; there was very little thought given to individuality or personal expression. Jewellery has always been deeply rooted in Indian culture, especially in regions like Saurashtra, where it carries emotional, cultural, and financial significance. When we began nearly four decades ago, the market was largely unorganised, with limited transparency and consistency in quality. What motivated us was the opportunity to build a business grounded in trust, purity, and craftsmanship. My grandfather saw a clear gap; customers were looking for reliability and long-term relationships, not just transactions. That’s where Radhika Jewellers found its purpose. IR: Jewellery in India is often deeply tied to trust and reputation. In the early years, how did you build credibility with customers? JZ: Trust in jewellery isn’t built through marketing; it is built through absolute consistency. In the early days on Palace Road, we didn’t have the advantage of social media or digital presence to validate us. We built credibility by being obsessively transparent about quality, pricing, and purity. As I firmly believe, “In this business, your word is your reputation.” Every interaction was an opportunity to reinforce that trust. Over time, that honesty translated into relationships that extended across generations and that remains our strongest foundation. IR: As the company expanded, what were the biggest operational challenges you faced in scaling the business while maintaining personal service? JZ: Scaling while preserving a personal touch is one of the most delicate balances in retail. As we grew, managing inventory, operations and customer expectations became increasingly complex. The real challenge was ensuring that growth did not dilute the experience. The solution was simple, yet powerful: “You don’t just scale operations, you scale culture.” We built a tight-knit team of specialists, empowered them with responsibility, and ensured that every customer interaction reflected the same warmth and attention we started with. Even today, that culture of personalised service remains at the heart of our business and building layers of leadership throughout the organisation. IR: India’s jewellery market has become increasingly organised in recent years. How have you seen the industry evolve? JZ: The transformation has been remarkable. The industry has evolved from largely unorganised to more structured, transparent, and experience-driven. Today, certifications like BIS hallmarking and GIA/IGI standards have empowered customers with confidence and clarity. Consumers are more informed, more discerning, and expect not just products, but credibility and curated experiences. However, what has remained unchanged is the emotional value of jewellery in India. It continues to be a symbol of celebration, legacy, and security. IR: What changes in consumer behaviour have surprised you the most during your career? JZ: One of the most striking shifts has been the evolution of the modern consumer mindset. Today’s buyers are far more informed, design-conscious, and expressive in their choices. There is a clear move towards lightweight, versatile jewellery that fits everyday lifestyles, without compromising on elegance. In fact, a significant portion of younger consumers today prefer jewellery that can transition seamlessly from occasion to daily wear. At the same time, tradition hasn’t been replaced – it has been reinterpreted. As I often say, “The modern Indian customer doesn’t choose between heritage and design, they expect both.” This balance between timeless tradition and contemporary aesthetics has been one of the most fascinating evolutions to witness. IR: After nearly four decades building Radhika Jewellers, what do you see as the company’s most important legacy? JZ: Our greatest legacy is undoubtedly trust. Over the years, we have become part of our customers’ most significant life moments, such as weddings, celebrations, and milestones. What we’ve built goes beyond jewellery; it’s a relationship that spans generations. “When a family chooses you for their most important occasions, that is the highest form of trust.” That emotional connection, backed by consistency and authenticity, is what we value most. IR: Looking ahead, what is your vision for the next phase of the business? JZ: Our vision is to further strengthen our position as a leading jewellery brand in Saurashtra and Gujarat, while gradually expanding our presence to a wider audience. We see strong potential in the Indian diaspora, particularly NRIs from Gujarat, who seek trusted and authentic jewellery. At the same time, the future lies in how we connect with customers beyond physical stores. This means integrating sharper digital campaigns, showcasing our designs in more immersive ways online, and building meaningful engagement with our community. As we move forward, “our digital presence must be as beautifully curated and experiential as our showrooms.” IR: Finally, what do you hope Radhika Jewellers will represent for future generations of customers and jewellery collectors? JZ: We want Radhika Jewellers to stand as a symbol of timeless trust, evolving design, and meaningful luxury. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, they will inspire us to create more innovative, expressive, and design-forward collections while staying rooted in our heritage. For future generations, we hope the brand represents more than just jewellery. It should be a place where stories are preserved, individuality is celebrated, and every piece becomes part of a legacy. As I often say, “Jewellery is not just something you wear, it’s something you carry forward.” Further reading: The gold squeeze: Agility, trust and craft keep small studios afloat.