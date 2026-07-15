How blind boxes are spreading beyond the toy aisle

featuring products from throughout the store. The initial drop proved so popular that the boxes sold out within four days, prompting Aldi to release another 5,000 “encore” boxes on June 26 with a different mix of food items. The move raises a broader question: can the blind-box phenomenon translate beyond collectables, or is its success tied to categories where rarity and community are part of the appeal? Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, said Aldi’s blind boxes worked because they added fun, driving awareness among non-shoppers and excitement among existing customers. He also said the boxes encouraged product discovery by exposing consumers to items they would not usually buy. However, Saunders said this type of blind box is probably best used as a one-off exercise. “We will not see blind boxes take off in food as we have in collectables categories like toys. People like predictability in food, and, unlike in collectables, they won’t trade and swap items they don’t want. Ultimately, blind boxes are linked to categories where there is a strong consumer-to-consumer trading ecosystem. That simply doesn’t exist in grocery,” said Saunders. Looking at the psychology behind the purchase Whether they contain toys, snacks or beauty products, blind boxes derive much of their appeal not from the products themselves, but from the hype surrounding them. As Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy firm Stacher & Stacher, told Inside Retail: “Blind boxes are less about the product itself and more about the psychology behind the purchase.” He said the phenomenon combines several powerful consumer drivers: surprise, anticipation, scarcity, discovery, social sharing and repeat engagement. “In many ways, blind boxes are the gamification of commerce.” “For a company like Pop Mart, the model is particularly effective because the products are inherently collectable. Consumers aren’t simply purchasing a toy; they’re participating in a community, completing collections, and engaging in secondary-market trading. For a retailer like Aldi, however, the opportunity is somewhat different.” Stacher said the snack-focused surprise drop was a smart move because it aligned with Aldi’s existing value proposition. Customers already enjoyed discovery, limited-time finds and the excitement of uncovering something unexpected. The blind box concept simply amplified those behaviours. “The challenge for retailers is understanding that surprise and collectibility are not the same thing. Many brands see the success of blind boxes and assume consumers are responding primarily to scarcity. In reality, the strongest collectable brands create emotional attachment, community engagement and a desire to continue participating over time.” According to Stacher, non-toy brands can absolutely find success with surprise drops, mystery assortments and blind-box-inspired experiences. However, the most successful examples will focus on discovery and entertainment rather than attempting to manufacture collectibility where none naturally exists. Beauty brands, in particular, have already demonstrated how mystery releases can generate excitement beyond traditional collectables. In December 2025, beauty brand Gisou launched a “HoneyPups” mystery box that included its then recently released Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask alongside a variety of HoneyPup bag charms. Customers lined up around the block for a chance to snag the coveted HoneyPup at an in-real-life brand pop-up after first purchasing $130 worth of Gisou products at selected New York Sephora locations. In January 2026, hair accessories brand Emi Jay released a limited-edition $40 blind box featuring a surprise assortment of its popular hair clips, which promptly sold out. Stacher also warned retailers to remember the lessons of the rise and fall of the Beanie Babies hype of the late 1990s. “During the height of that phenomenon, scarcity created tremendous demand, but once too many products entered the market and consumers began questioning long-term value, enthusiasm faded quickly. The risk is that as more retailers adopt blind-box strategies, surprise itself becomes less surprising. “The winners will be the brands that use these programs to strengthen customer engagement and create memorable experiences, not simply generate short-term sales spikes.” Ultimately, blind boxes represent a broader shift in consumer behaviour rather than a flash-in-the-pan merchandising trend. “In a world where almost everything is searchable, predictable and instantly available, consumers are increasingly drawn to experiences that reintroduce uncertainty, discovery and delight into the shopping journey,” Stacher said. Further reading: The secrets behind the blind box phenomenon