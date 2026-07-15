BusinessStrategy

How blind boxes are spreading beyond the toy aisle

A computer-generated image of Aldi’s blind box releases.
“Blind boxes are less about the product itself and more about the psychology behind the purchase.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The ‘blind box’ phenomenon has taken the toy industry by storm over the last few years, driving huge sales for retailers such as Pop Mart and Miniso. Now, non-toy retailers are experimenting to see whether surprise can sell everything from groceries to beauty products. This June, grocery store chain Aldi introduced its own version of the phenomenon, allowing shoppers to sign up to receive a limited supply of free boxes themed around snacks and other edible goods, as well as a mystery box fea

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