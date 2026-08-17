BusinessStrategy

How Nestlé is using next-gen tech to target GLP-1 consumers

Nestlé factory.
Nestlé targets GLP-1 users with new products.
By Reuters
Nestlé is seeking to turn the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs from a threat into a business opportunity, using artificial intelligence and nutritional science to develop products aimed at millions of consumers taking medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The rapid adoption of drugs made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly has fueled investor concerns that appetite-suppressing medicines could permanently reduce demand for packaged foods, snacks and beverages. Nestlé believes the drugs are also creati

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