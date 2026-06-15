BusinessStrategy

How one US cannabis company made smoking safer

A close-up shot of a Weegets filter product against a black background.
“Our goal is to take every segment of the cannabis market and make a better product for it.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When Michael Barenboym discovered his children had started smoking in their teenage years, he knew simply telling them to stop wouldn’t work. So, he came up with an unusual solution – to fix the health problem himself. Barenboym is an engineer who, over 35 years, developed a range of life-saving medical technologies, including artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment and cancer ablation devices. “I feel grateful and lucky to have dedicated my entire life to develop

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