How one US cannabis company made smoking safer

ing devices that make people’s lives better, safer and, plainly, to just be able to live,” he told Inside Retail. His idea was to develop a small filter tip that extracts harder-to-inhale elements, such as tar and resin, helping reduce the harm smoking typically has on the lungs. Today, Barenboym believes his products reduce smoke temperatures to just 100 degrees Fahrenheit, down from up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit typically generated by other devices. This makes them easier for people with weakened lungs, including older adults and asthmatics. It’s a smart business decision, as well as an ethical one. By the end of this year, the US cannabis industry alone is expected to reach almost $47 billion, rising to $55.43 billion by the end of the decade. A significant portion of this growth is tied to increasing use of cannabis accessories, which include items like waterpipes, vaporizers, lighters and filters, alongside the purchase of cannabis goods like flowers/buds. The initial product he created proved highly effective, and shortly after, Barenboym’s colleagues began using the device as well. On a whim, Barenboym listed the device on Amazon. Over the following years, he sold more than two million units. Since then, his company, named Weedgets, has shifted away from the retail giant and built a thriving DTC site offering product guidance, care instructions and cannabis education resources. In 2024, Weedgets even received a notable endorsement from the American Cannabis Nurses Association for its Maze-X Pipe. As cannabis consumption becomes increasingly normalised and legalised across the US, Barenboym said he plans to stay ahead of the game by tackling problems that many consumers experience but few companies address. “Every product that we design starts with a list of problems that people have,” he said. One example is cannabis grinders. Older consumers and people with weaker hands often struggle to rotate and clean the devices, so Weedgets set out to create a product that would not jam and required less force to operate. “Our goal is to take every segment of the cannabis market and make a better product for it.” What’s next in store for Weedgets Since launch, Weedgets has consistently delivered 25 per cent year-on-year growth, and by the end of 2026, is expected to hit almost two million in sales. And while Weedgets works with some outside retailers, Barenboym remains focused on DTC operations rather than aggressively pursuing wholesale partnerships. The strategy reflects a desire to put customers first. In the cannabis industry, he added, it can be difficult to find vendors that fully understand a product’s value and efficacy and can communicate those benefits effectively to consumers. In the meantime, Barenboym is focusing on expanding the business by launching additional SKUs on the DTC site and collaborating with other cannabis brands, such as Lion Order, a brand founded by Bob Marley’s eldest son, Rohan Marley and Tical, a cannabis and lifestyle brand founded by Method Man. “I want to develop a brand, an old-fashioned American brand, where we don’t have automated responses to people,” he said. “Where people can contact us and talk to a live person. I wanted to create one of the best, if not the best, customer service experiences, where the goal was to help people solve their problems with coughing while smoking rather than to help sell to them. “I think we’ve been successful so far.” Further reading: From prohibition to participation: Exploring the shifting cannabis retail market