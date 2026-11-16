BusinessStrategy

How this viral makeup brand does over $90 million in sales by staying ‘weird’

Made by Mitchell founder Mitchell Halliday
Made by Mitchell eyes further US growth.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Viral makeup brand Made by Mitchell has grown at breakneck speed since it was founded in 2020. In 2022, it became the first UK business to hit US$1 million (A$1.5 million) in revenue in a single day on TikTok Shop. By 2024, it was raking in an estimated £40 million (approximately A$78.3 million) in sales on the platform and over £50 million (approximately A$97.8 million) across all channels. Earlier this year, the brand launched in Ulta Beauty, rolling out online and in approximately 700 physi

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