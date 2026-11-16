How this viral makeup brand does over $90 million in sales by staying ‘weird’

ysical stores. This month, it partnered with Shopify to open its first pop-up shop in the US, on November 14-15 in New York City. Inside Retail spoke with Made by Mitchell founder Mitchell Halliday to discuss his approach to product development and upcoming expansion plans. Inside Retail: Before launching Made by Mitchell, you established a reputation in the beauty industry, working as a makeup artist and collaborating with brands like P.Louise. How do you feel that previous experience aided you as a brand founder? Mitchell Halliday: The years before having my own makeup brand really taught me how important networking is. For six, nearly seven years before I launched Made by Mitchell, I just networked the hell out of myself, and I was probably doing it even before I knew what networking was. It really taught me the importance of seeing different points of view, and that’s what’s really allowed me to build a very varied business with Made by Mitchell, something that everyone can see themselves in. When building a makeup business, it’s important to implement different preferences into one product. I’ve worked with every single big name in the industry at some point, so that has not only helped me build my following but also understand different parts of the industry. I actually met my manufacturer and business partner, Marie McGann (co-founder and CEO of Made by Mitchell), through my partnership with P.Louise, because at the time she was working with the brand. It was probably about a year of us talking back and forth, and she saw the success of what our collaboration had achieved, and I think she thought, “Wow, this boy can sell product.” So we joined forces, and she invested about £1 million into Made by Mitchell, and from then on, we have both put everything back into the business. No matter what happens, she will always be the first person whose name I will scream the loudest. The fact that I had a pop-up in New York wouldn’t have even happened without that first investment right from the start. I’m very proud of the partnership that I’ve had with her over the last six years. IR: Since launching in 2020, the brand has been expanding at a whirlwind pace, with launches through platforms and retailers including TikTok Shop, Boots in the UK and Ulta Beauty in the US. What has it been like navigating this fast pace, and how have you kept up with shifts along the way, especially as you started expanding abroad? Mitchell Halliday: I always say that Made by Mitchell is made for everyone, and we’ve been very intentional with the retailers that we partner with. It’s about being as accessible, affordable and inclusive as possible in every category. Whether it’s with our price range or for people of various skin tones, ages, genders – whatever it may be – it’s about being readily available for everyone. I’m not going to lie; our international expansion into the US was really difficult. At the time, there were crazy tariffs put in place just as we had put our stock on the water to America. At one point, I think there was a 144 per cent increase in tariffs, which really floored us. But one thing that we’re good at is being very adaptable and finding ways to turn things around quickly, which is a testament to the dynamics of my team. Though we’ve had many bumps in the road, the flexibility that we built as a team has really allowed us to go over those bumps and come out the other side, still in one piece. With the Ulta Beauty partnership, we started with 500 stores in the US, which was a huge investment. Millions and millions of pounds of investment went into that because we were paying for the stands, the stock, everything that goes into the compliance of launching in a different territory. It’s been quite intense, but our partnership with Ulta Beauty has been so successful, as I kind of knew it would be because the US customer has been really craving our product. Starting next year, we’re going into another 500 locations, so we’ll be in 1,000 Ulta stores within our first year here. IR: What do you think it is about the brand that appeals to the American customer in such a highly saturated beauty market? Mitchell Halliday: I actually feel that at this moment the industry of colour cosmetics is not saturated at all. Every week, someone brings out a different blush, or someone brings out a different nude lip liner. While I love all those things, I think our best-performing products are sometimes the least-expected products. Our best-selling product isn’t a nude liner; it’s our Colour Cases, which come in rainbow hues, and our Curve Cases, which have the most inclusive shade range of bronzers and blushes ever to be made on the market. It’s our artistry-focused products that have really made moves in the beauty space, even more so because they’re not that common in the industry anymore post-Covid. Pre-Covid, we had so many fun makeup brands that we lost throughout that period, partially due to the so-called Clean Girl aesthetic that happened. The Clean Girl aesthetic has not been constructed with everyone in mind. From a brand perspective, the products offered on that front really only favour fairer-skinned women because of the lack of pigment in those types of products. With our brand, we’ve managed to add pigment into everything and put it at the forefront, and I think that’s why people love our product. Because the more pigmented a product is, the more multi-use it can be. I think the fact that we’ve really favoured that rather than favouring trends has allowed us to not be too affected by what the next trend is because we’ve got a loyal customer base that has really fallen in love with the formulas. IR: You’ve hit a big milestone, having opened your first US pop-up shop. How does it feel to have this physical space where US customers can test out your product on this level? Mitchell Halliday: I can’t lie, I am still lost for words. I’m from a very small place in the UK called Bolton. I grew up in public housing, which, if anything, is just a testament to how far I’ve come and what hard work can do. I’m very grateful to be partnering with Shopify on something like this because we wouldn’t have been able to pull this off without them. Having businesses as big as Shopify believe in and invest in something like this on my behalf, I can’t tell you how grateful I am for it. It’s lit a fire underneath me, and seeing the response on social media and seeing how many people came to visit the store feels like a bit of a new chapter for Made by Mitchell in the USA. This is the start of it. There’s so much more to come. I feel it in my bones. IR: If you could give a piece of advice to yourself on day one of your brand founder journey, what would that piece of guidance be? Mitchell Halliday: That advice would be: don’t try to be too commercial. I’ve done that many times where I’ve tried to do something that’s commercial, and it’s never really worked out for us because that’s not the DNA of Made by Mitchell, and I think people can see it from a mile off. Stay weird, stay as funky as possible and be patient. It might take a bit longer for people to come around to it, but when they do, it will be so worth it. IR: I’m sure that this is going to be a very difficult question for you, but what is your current favourite product from the brand? Mitchell Halliday: I’ll pick two; it’s got to be the Curve Case Matte and Colour Case. The first is because I like matte skin and love blush and bronzer. I’m from the UK and that’s what we do: bronzer, bronzer and bronzer. The second is because, as a makeup artist, the Colour Case will always be my number one because you can do everything with it. I could literally travel with just a Colour Case, a pair of lashes, some lash glue, a lip gloss, and do a full face of makeup on every single skin tone. Further reading: Tomorrow-Today Beauty’s Indianna Roehrich discusses building a brand with community