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How Lululemon’s Great Wall yoga event became a lesson in cultural risk

Lululemon’s Great Wall yoga event.
Lululemon’s Great Wall yoga event. (Source: Lululemon)
A Japanese drum used at the event.
A Japanese drum used at the event. (Source: Lululemon)
By Tong Van
More than 2000 people unrolled their mats along the weathered stone of the Huanghuacheng Water Great Wall in Beijing’s Huairou district as part of Lululemon’s latest campaign to mark a decade in Mainland China.  The yoga event was meant to read as a love letter to the market that has become the brand’s most reliable engine of growth. Within days, it became the latest case study in how fast a foreign brand can lose control of its own narrative in China. The unfortunate misstep  Th

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