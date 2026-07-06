BusinessRegulatory

How Louis Vuitton’s four-petal flower just cost China’s Molly Tea US$1.5 million

Molly Tea
Molly Tea has been accused of infringing Louis Vuitton’s four-petal flower trademark. (Source: Molly Tea/Instagram)
By Tong Van
Chinese milk tea chain Molly Tea has been ordered to pay 10.3 million yuan (US$1.5 million) to Louis Vuitton for infringing its four-petal flower trademark.  The defendants were also ordered to publish corrective statements across Molly Tea’s website, Weibo, WeChat, Xiaohongshu and Douyin accounts. The company later said it will appeal to a higher court. The logic behind the lawsuit Many have questioned why a French luxury house would sue a Chinese milk tea chain over a trademark when the

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