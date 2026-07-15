BusinessRegulatory

How independent retailers are navigating the minimum wage rise

Rising wages are one challenge, but Australia’s independent shops face many more.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Earlier this month, millions of Australians received a pay rise following a 4.75 per cent increase in the minimum wage.  The SDA and other unions have celebrated the decision as a victory for workers. However, employer groups, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have argued that it will further increase the financial pressure already weighing on businesses. For independent retailers, the wage rise is just one addition to a growing ledger of higher rents, freight, insuranc

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