How K-wellness brand House of Balance conquered the US

uty market, few have infiltrated the US body care industry, which was valued at US$16.2 billion in 2024. That is, until House of Balance, a South Korean-based bodycare and wellness brand, entered the scene. Inside Retail connected with Taejun (TJ) Yoon, the founder and CEO of House of Balance, to learn more about the steps the South Korean-born entrepreneur took to draw in US$1 million in sales in the brand’s first year of business in the US. Inside Retail: How did the idea for House of Balance come about? TJ Yoon: For most of my life, I pushed myself to work harder and move faster in high-pressure environments like South Korea and the US. Eventually, that pace caught up with me. I struggled with sleep, burnout and a growing sense of disconnection from myself. The only time I felt genuinely calm was during my nightly shower. That simple 30-minute ritual became my reset — a quiet space where I could breathe deeply, clear my thoughts and finally feel like myself again. That experience made me realise how powerful small daily moments can be, especially in a world where everyone feels overwhelmed. It made me wonder: ‘What if we could transform these ordinary routines into meaningful moments of balance?’ That question led to House of Balance. House of Balance is a wellness-driven beauty brand designed to help people reconnect with themselves through everyday body care. Our products go beyond skin benefits. Each scent, texture and formula is thoughtfully crafted to support an emotional reset during a busy day. IR: In a hyper-saturated market such as the world of skincare, what are House of Balance’s main points of differentiation? TJY: House of Balance stands apart because we approach beauty through the lens of wellness and emotional reset, not just skincare results. While many brands focus on fragrance or aesthetics, our starting point is the modern consumer’s real challenges — stress, fatigue, poor sleep and the feeling of being overwhelmed. We focus on “wellness body care,” a category that has largely been overlooked in K-beauty. Our formulas combine functional benefits like muscle relaxation and skin smoothing with sensorial elements that help calm the mind. Every product is designed to create a moment of balance, whether through grounding scents, soothing textures or thoughtful rituals. In short, we’re not just helping skin look better. We’re helping people feel better, even if it’s just for a few minutes a day. IR: What tactics has the brand been using to convey these strengths to the modern generation of beauty enthusiasts? TJY: We focus on creating immersive, offline experiences that allow people to feel what balance truly means. So far, we’ve collaborated with premium yoga studios and hosted experiential pop-ups, and we’re now expanding partnerships with wellness spas and massage studios. Our goal is to design spaces where people can experience the emotional shift our products are built for — that moment when your body relaxes, your mind softens and your balance returns. We also lean deeply into K-wellness storytelling. Our brand draws from South Korea’s cultural approach to daily rituals, body care and the way energy is managed through small, intentional routines. These stories allow us to introduce a more mindful, culturally rooted perspective to modern consumers in a way that feels natural and meaningful. By offering both physical experiences and thoughtful storytelling, we communicate our philosophy in the most authentic way – through real, sensorial moments that help people reconnect with themselves. IR: How has House of Balance been handling ongoing issues regarding tariffs on imported goods? TJY: Tariffs have been one of our biggest operational challenges as a Korea-based brand expanding into the US. To manage this effectively, we’ve taken a proactive and highly structured approach: First, we work closely with customs experts and logistics partners to monitor tariff changes, classify our products correctly and ensure full compliance. This allows us to anticipate shifts rather than react to them. Second, we’ve optimised our supply chain, adjusting packaging components, sourcing certain materials from tariff-advantaged regions and balancing ocean and air shipments to control costs. When tariffs rise unexpectedly, we often secure inventory in advance or adjust shipment schedules to minimise impact. Most importantly, we’re committed to maintaining price stability for our customers. Whenever possible, we absorb additional costs internally so consumers can continue accessing our products without sudden price increases. In the long term, we’re also exploring partial US assembly and localised production to reduce tariff exposure and build a more resilient supply chain. Overall, navigating tariffs has pushed us to become more agile and operationally strong — ultimately benefiting both our customers and the brand’s future growth. IR: What are your long-term goals for the brand? TJY: Our long-term goal is to become the first K-Beauty brand recognised in the US for redefining the body-care category — not just through great formulas, but by solving real wellness problems for consumers. We want to be remembered as the brand that brought balance back into people’s everyday lives. Further reading: How Olive Young should make a strategic play for the US retail scene