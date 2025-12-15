BusinessStrategy

How K-wellness brand House of Balance conquered the US

A dark-haired, female model with a House of Balance product underneath her chin.
“We want to be remembered as the brand that brought balance back into people’s everyday lives.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
South Korean beauty brands are thriving in the US, with research indicating their products could generate US$2 billion in sales by the end of this year – a 37 per cent increase from 2024.  That success stems from K-beauty skincare and makeup brands being more accessible to the average US consumer than ever, thanks to American retailers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora, as well as South Korean retailers like Olive Young.  However, among the many brands that have tapped into the US K-beauty ma

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Isak Andic
Leadership

Mango founder Isak Andic dies in mountain fall

Celene Ignacio
We Wear Australian designer group shot
Fashion & accessories

New York-bound: Aussie designers picked for NYFW stage

Celene Ignacio
A woman wearing black lingerie live-streaming from a showroom in China.
Strategy IR Pro

China’s ‘Victoria’s Secret Town’ at risk as US tariff loophole faces closure

Heather McIlvaine
Red, brown and white Christmas gift bags with tissue paper
Customer IR Pro

Five personalisation trends retailers can jump on this festive season

Marcus Marchant
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay