BusinessStrategy

How Graza became a US$48 million olive oil brand stocked by Whole Foods and Target

Several Graza products lined up against a light gray background.
“We want everyone to embrace their inner chef in the kitchen and experiment with new ingredients.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In December 2019, Andrew Benin took a trip with his girlfriend, now-wife, to her native country of Spain. It was there that he tasted the best olive oil he’d ever had and experienced the catalyst moment that started the journey to launching his own brand.  Benin, who had garnered experience in the startup space working for mattress brand Casper and cereal company Magic Spoon, decided to launch his own olive oil brand, Graza, that would tap into the sweet spot between price and quality. A

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Blonde model running across a crosswalk in white shirt and tie detail belt from Beare Park 2025 campaign photoshoot
Strategy IR Pro

Beare Park founder Gabriella Pereira reveals her pop-up strategy 

Tamera Francis
A man sitting on a bench wearing True Classic attire.
Strategy IR Pro

What True Classic’s nationwide Target launch reveals about the brand’s future

Nicole Kirichanskaya
green sofa with nature background
Strategy

Enza Home makes Australian debut with Melbourne flagship

Celene Ignacio
A photo of Urban Revivo’s storefront at One Bangkok in December 2024.
Strategy IR Pro

Chinese fashion brand Urban Revivo ramps up store openings in Southeast Asia

Tong Van
Sephora store Gen AI
Customer IR Pro

Customers are co-creating their own retail experiences

John Costello
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay