BusinessMobile commerce

How Grab’s Q1 results point to a more mature phase of growth

Grab driver
The company posted revenue of US$955 million for the first quarter ended March 31. (Source: Grab)
By Tong Van
Southeast Asia’s superapp Grab has reported its strongest first quarter yet and wrote a $600 million cheque to expand beyond its home market for the first time.  “We set out to start 2026 strongly, and we delivered,” Anthony Tan, CEO and co-founder of Grab, opened the earnings remarks with confidence.  The company posted revenue of US$955 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up 24 per cent year on year. Adjusted EBITDA reached US$154 million, a 46 per cent jump from the

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