How Frank Green is turning customer insight into global growth

nd objects people use every day. That pursuit of the irresistible has culminated in Edition II, a new generation of reusable drinkware and the biggest undertaking in Frank Green’s history, according to Young. Developed over three years, the collection consumed 100,000 logged hours and an estimated $5 million to $10 million in research and development. The ambition extends beyond improving a familiar product. Edition II is intended to attract new customers, deepen existing relationships and support international expansion, making it a substantial commercial commitment as well as a design project. “Every single thing has changed,” Young said. “Not one thing has gone from edition one into edition two.” The decision to rebuild reflects how much the business has learned about its customers and its craft. Advances in manufacturing, a deeper understanding of materials and years of feedback created an opportunity to reconsider the range comprehensively. Rather than preserve familiar components by default, the team approached Edition II as a chance to apply that knowledge across an entirely redesigned collection. The origins of an obsession The willingness to spend years refining an everyday object predates Frank Green’s current scale. Young’s idea for the business emerged in the 2000s while he was working in mergers and acquisitions at Cleanaway. The role exposed him to a recycling system struggling with the volume of plastic entering it. His response was to develop a reusable coffee cup, but its environmental credentials alone would not be enough. It also needed to be comfortable to carry, keep coffee contained and look appealing. Young spent two years and $3 million of his own money developing those first cups. Exhaustive customer research informed changes measured in millimeters, as he worked through the details that could determine whether someone would carry the product every day. The cups were released in 2013, with a significant breakthrough following in 2017 when Frank Green featured on Craig Reucassel’s War on Waste. The television exposure brought its reusable proposition to a broader audience and prompted an influx of orders. Edition II returns to that painstaking approach with the resources and ambitions of a larger business. The collection spans bottles, coffee cups, formats for smoothies and boba and different lids for different occasions. Young described research conducted behind a one-way mirror, followed by repeated rounds of development and refinement. Listening remains central to the process, rather than a preliminary exercise completed before design begins. “Every day is a school day, and feedback’s a gift for us,” he said. Rebuilding the everyday The resulting changes address both obvious frustrations and quieter details of daily use. Dishwasher compatibility responds to customers who want less cleaning work. A slimmer silhouette is intended to sit more comfortably in the hand, while handles, lids and the bottle neck have been reworked. An integrated soft rubber base changes the sound and feel of placing a bottle on a table. The ceramic lining has also reached its fourth generation, reflecting the continued development of a feature already present in the earlier range. Each improvement brought implications elsewhere in the product. Changing a locking mechanism, the size of an opening or the thickness of a component could require several other adjustments. “You change one thing … and it changes five other things,” Young explained. The project required machinery to be made, new ceramic lining formulations and changes to plastics. Finished products also underwent accelerated use testing, designed to reveal weaknesses that might otherwise emerge only after extended use, rather than during an initial assessment. Young pointed to customer research as an encouraging indication that the redesign was connecting. In testing involving 100 customers, he said 95 per cent preferred the design and feel of Frank Green’s product over an unnamed major competitor. Once the branding was introduced, that figure rose to 98 per cent. The findings are company reported, but they illustrate the balance the business is pursuing. The name carries value, while the product itself must provide a compelling reason to choose it. A broader commercial brief Edition II is also intended to reach customers Frank Green has not fully captured. Young acknowledged that the brand has predominantly appealed to women and identified men and premium outdoor shoppers as opportunities for growth. A reinforced range within the collection addresses those audiences through features including thicker lids, reinforced stainless steel construction and a larger handle. The commercial ambition is therefore tied to specific design decisions, rather than an expectation that a new collection will automatically appeal to everyone. Different formats and interchangeable lids also reflect the range of settings in which customers use drinkware. Running, Pilates, commuting and working at a desk can place different demands on the same product. Young said the business had followed consumers’ routines from morning to night to understand where they encountered disposable products and where reusable alternatives could fit. Convenience is consequently integral to the environmental proposition. “The best reusable is the one you actually want to use,” he said. The pricing adds another dimension to that proposition. Despite the development expenditure and more expensive materials, Young said a one-liter Edition II bottle costs the same as its Edition I equivalent. Both generations remain available, allowing customers to choose between them. He framed the decision as a responsibility to pursue efficiencies within the business rather than automatically pass higher costs on to shoppers. “It can’t just be take, take, take all the time,” he said, describing the importance of giving something back. Making the investment visible After three years focused heavily on development, Frank Green now needs to communicate what that work delivers. Young identified storytelling as a priority, recognizing that customers need to understand the practical value behind the engineering. A redesigned handle or different lid must translate into a better experience, not remain an unfamiliar specification. “We say we went all in,” he said of the development effort. “There’s been nothing left in the tank. We left it all on the track.” Physical retail offers an opportunity to make those benefits tangible. Young pointed to relationships with David Jones, Myer and Rebel, alongside Frank Green’s own stores, where staff can guide customers through the assortment. He described an immersive, concierge-style service built around understanding someone’s lifestyle and intended use. The stores also introduce shoppers to products beyond drinkware, including pet accessories, homewares and kitchenware, demonstrating the breadth of a business whose ambitions extend further into customers’ homes and daily routines. Beyond the bottle Young’s ambition to make reuse irresistible also extends to the warehouse floor. Launched in May, his new venture, No Wrap, tackles the recurring waste generated by disposable plastic pallet wrap. The business developed a patented system of polypropylene corner brackets and high-tension vinyl straps that, according to the company, secures pallet loads in under 60 seconds and can be reused more than 10,000 times. The aim was to match the practical performance of stretch wrap without requiring fresh material for every load. For Frank Green, the project addressed what Young described as the last remaining disposable plastic in its supply chain. It was a problem the business chose to tackle rather than one customers had demanded it solve. “No one was putting us under pressure to stop using pallet wrap on our pallets,” he said. The connection to its drinkware is straightforward. Both ventures seek to replace an entrenched disposable product with a reusable alternative that earns its place by doing the job well. Taking the next step overseas The geographic ambitions are equally substantial. Young projected that Frank Green’s North American business, including Canada, would surpass its Australian operation by year-end, then reach three times the size of the Australian business within the following year. He also expected Australia to continue growing. These are forecasts rather than reported results, but they establish the scale of the opportunity he sees. Edition II is intended to support that expansion, with product development and customer understanding providing competitive advantages in international markets. The launch consequently carries several responsibilities, from giving existing customers meaningful improvements to establishing credibility with new audiences. Its magnitude lies in both the resources committed and the growth it is intended to support. For Young, starting again was an expression of ambition rather than a rejection of what came before. “You don’t need to always be safe,” he said. The customer remains the reference point. “Our customers are absolutely our competitive advantage as well because they gave us the ideas for this.” This story first appeared in the November 2026 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.