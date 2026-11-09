BusinessStrategy

How Frank Green is turning customer insight into global growth

A campaign image showing two Frank Green reusable drink bottles
“If you don’t use Frank Green, that’s on us because we haven’t made it irresistible.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Benjamin Young has a particular way of thinking about people who do not buy Frank Green. They are not failing to understand its environmental mission, nor should they have to overlook a bottle that does not suit their routine. The responsibility, he believes, runs in the other direction. “If you don’t use Frank Green, that’s not on you. That’s on us because we haven’t made it irresistible,” the founder and CEO told Inside Retail. It is a demanding philosophy for a business built arou

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