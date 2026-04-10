Funny business: How Skimpies used comedy to build a feminine care brand

funding totalling $1 million to fuel further brand growth. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Skimpies, can you delve into your career background and how your path led you to becoming a brand founder? Bette Bentley: Before Skimpies, I was a comedy writer in Hollywood. I worked with some incredibly funny people, including Will Ferrell, and created digital comedy that ended up getting billions of views online. My career was all about storytelling and making people laugh, which, honestly, prepared me perfectly for being a founder. After I had my two kids, my priorities shifted. I wanted to build something meaningful and joyful for women. Skimpies was born from that moment. In comedy, you believe in the truth of the moment. If something is a true problem for you, it probably is for lots of other people, and you have to trust that feeling. So when I was sick of going commando in my leggings, I realised I bet a lot of other women were looking for some cotton in there too! That’s when creativity, motherhood and a very real problem with leggings collided. IR: For those who are unfamiliar with the brand, how would you describe Skimpies and what the brand provides? BB: Skimpies is a women’s essentials and feminine care brand centred around organic cotton. Our hero product is a liner designed to stick directly into your pants – especially leggings – so you can enjoy the freedom of going commando with a breathable organic cotton barrier where you want it. No panty lines, no bunching underwear, just comfort and confidence. But more than that, Skimpies is a joyful community of women cheering each other on. IR: How did you first come up with the idea for Skimpies and the brand name? BB: In 2020, I was living in leggings like everyone else, and I was tired of going commando but didn’t want panty lines. I tried sticking a regular panty liner in my leggings, and on mile two of my jog, it balled up into a tiny wad. I remember thinking, “We’ve put a man on the moon… We should be able to put a liner in leggings.” That was the lightbulb moment. The name Skimpies came from the playful spirit of the brand – it’s cheeky, a little naughty, but also very friendly. It makes women laugh, and laughter is always the best starting point. IR: You created the OG version of the brand’s hero SKU, the Original Leggings Liner, back in 2020. However, you didn’t officially launch the business until September 2024. What was the inspiration behind turning this product from a personal project into a full-on retail enterprise? BB: The real turning point came during a very personal chapter in my life when I underwent a double mastectomy. I woke up from surgery feeling like a lot of my identity had shifted – I had no career path in front of me and knew I wasn’t having another baby. I asked myself what brought me joy, and Skimpies kept coming to mind. I thought about all the times I hand-delivered early prototypes to women, and we’d laugh when I’d say, “I can’t wait to be in your pants.” Those moments of connection were everything. I realised Skimpies wasn’t just a product – it was joy and community. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? BB: The early days were scrappy. I was a mom of two, building a company from my kitchen table with limited resources. Manufacturing a completely new product category was tricky, and I had to learn everything about supply chains, packaging and logistics very quickly. My strategy was simple: stay close to the customer. I talked to women every single day through live selling on TikTok and let the community guide the brand. What started as a way to connect became the heartbeat of the brand. I didn’t go live for sales or revenue, I went live because I love connecting with the Skimpies Sisters. And in focusing on connection, we 10 times in every way. IR: What have been the biggest highlight moments of running the business thus far? BB: Seeing women fall in love with the product is always the biggest highlight. However, there have been some surreal moments too – going viral on TikTok, selling tens of thousands of boxes through live selling and watching the Skimpies Sisters rally around the brand. When you see a community build itself organically around joy, that’s magic. IR: Like many brands launched post-2020, a large part of the brand’s awareness and sales came from promoting and selling the products on TikTok. Can you describe the role that social media played for the brand’s first year of growth? BB: Social media – especially TikTok – was everything for us. Instead of traditional advertising, I simply went live and talked to women. We tried on leggings, laughed about life and had honest conversations about comfort and confidence. The community came first, and the sales followed. That approach helped Skimpies become the number one product in its category on TikTok. IR: In what ways do you continue to incorporate social media promotion, particularly via TikTok, to fuel brand expansion? BB: We still go live consistently, but not every day! Now it’s a treat when you see me and truly it’s a treat for me to see the Skimpies Sisters. Live selling is really just modern-day storytelling with a collapsed sales funnel. When you’re real with people, they show up for you. The Skimpies Sisters don’t just buy the product – they share it with their friends and show up for each other. IR: In addition to online sales channels, such as the brand’s DTC site and TikTok Shop, are there any plans to expand Skimpies’ physical retail presence? BB: Absolutely. Our community has made it clear they want to see Skimpies in stores. Retail partnerships are a big focus for us, because we know we can mobilise our audience to show up in person the same way they show up online. We are currently in chats with one of the biggest chains in America for a spring 2027 nationwide launch. IR: Recently, Skimpies closed in on a $1 million seed round. How do you plan to use this additional financial support to fuel the brand’s growth? BB: The funding allows us to scale responsibly. We’re investing in new product development, expanding our supply chain, strengthening our retail readiness and continuing to grow our community-led marketing strategy. The goal is to keep the heart of the brand intact while making Skimpies accessible to more women, and, of course, launching our next two products! IR: What goal points do you hope to carry out with Skimpies over the next year and over the next five years? BB: Over the next year, we’re focused on expanding retail distribution and launching additional product innovations. Over the next five years, I see Skimpies becoming a global brand that redefines how women think about underwear and comfort. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to the day-one version of yourself on your founder journey? BB: Trust your joy. When you build something from a place of genuine happiness and connection, people feel it. Always remember that your setbacks can become your slingshot. Aim and let go! Further reading: How Alissa Miky harnessed red algae to create functional beverage brand Oomee