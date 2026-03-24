BusinessStrategy

How is Nuuds scaling beyond its DTC roots?

An interior shot of a Nuuds collection inside a Nordstrom location.
“I think one of our biggest strengths is that we entered the industry as customers, not experts.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Daryl-Ann Denner, an influencer-turned-founder, came up with the concept for her cheekily named apparel brand, Nuuds, after noticing a market gap. After struggling to find a brand that offered fashion staples for herself and the women in her family, who shop in a variety of sizes, Denner saw a prime opportunity to create a brand with pieces that felt so comfortable they would feel like a second skin. In 2022, Denner officially launched Nuuds into the market, and it quickly developed a cult follo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How Global Bunjang taps into the secondhand K-pop merchandise boom

Tong Van
models in Fila sportswear
Sports & adventure

Fila reports annual sales growth, fuelled by US golf business

Sean Cao
Miniso store in Cavitee
Financial

As Miniso conquers the world, revenue hits $3.72 billion

Kaycee Enerva
a close up of an orange gloria jean's espresso machine
Regulatory IR Pro

Franchising faces uncertain future as new code raises costs, risks for retailers

Jared Dickson
Store design IR Pro

Behind Leo Lin’s showroom strategy: ‘You can’t do VIP without a physical space’

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The Iconic packages
Online marketplaces

The Iconic halves standard delivery times in Melbourne metro area

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay