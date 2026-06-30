How did Babyboo’s founder keep control while scaling globally?

all garments in-house and ships to more than 145 countries, dispatching tens of thousands of orders each week. The business is self-funded, profitable, and growing at triple-digit year-on-year rates, placing it among Australia’s fastest-scaling digitally native fashion retailers. Yet inside the company, Conditsis is relied upon as an operator, deeply embedded in daily decisions that compound at scale. Starting out in frontline service at Pizza Hut, she founded Babyboo at 17 with little formal business training and no external capital, learning the mechanics of e-commerce by doing every job herself. In the early years, Conditsis handled customer service, order packing, shooting content and uploading products. This immersion still shapes how the company is run today. That early exposure to the full value chain now underpins a leadership model in which strategy is tested against real customer behaviour rather than theoretical frameworks. Conditsis’ mantra remains simple: “Innovate or die.” Babyboo’s speed, from concept to launch to feedback, is a direct product of that founder’s muscle memory. Over the last 12 months, Conditsis has deliberately retained three critical roles as the business has scaled: CEO, product director and social director. It is an unusual concentration of responsibility at this size, but one she believes is essential. She has also become increasingly disciplined about deciding where her time adds the greatest value. “I certainly have my hands on certain areas that require my touch,” she said. “The areas I have let go are the areas where we have teams to support them and are offset from my priority and focus as we continue to grow.” Rather than trying to control every part of the business, Conditsis says she constantly reassesses where her involvement is genuinely needed. “When you start becoming the bottleneck, it’s important to reassess if it still requires you. If it does, then let go of other things. If it doesn’t, then pass it on and focus on something else that brings more value or enjoyment.” Every product released still passes her final sign-off. Each major collection campaign has been shaped under her direction, with some launches selling out immediately and generating thousands of restock requests within days. The company has expanded its catalogue, adding entire categories such as suiting and bridesmaidwear while maintaining return rates well below industry averages. Despite the wealth of performance data available to the business, Conditsis says instinct still comes first. “I am the customer. I design for me, and I know she will love it as much as I do.” Data still plays an important role, but only after her own judgement has been formed. “I use data to back my opinions, which validates investing further in my decisions.” Social media remains Conditsis’ most distinctive lever. Babyboo’s channels have added more than 2 million followers in the past year alone, with weekly growth figures that rival global incumbents. Crucially, the content is not outsourced. Conditsis is hands-on in production, often filming viral content herself. That visibility has also made her one of the brand’s defining faces, something she says evolved naturally rather than through a deliberate strategy. “This naturally evolved for Babyboo. I feel I connect so well with our brand community of women – influencers and customers.” For Conditsis, being visible is less about personal branding than maintaining a direct connection with customers. “We are building a brand. It is important to me because I can personally interact with our community and see and feel the impact we are making as a brand, rather than numbers on a spreadsheet.” In the past 10 months, Babyboo content has generated hundreds of millions of impressions globally, driven by high-frequency experimentation rather than polished campaigns. Product and platform are tightly linked. Conditsis has overseen a deliberate expansion into international markets, particularly the US and UK, with collections tailored to regional fit preferences, styling norms and seasonal cadence. International customers now account for the vast majority of sales, supported by locally resonant creative and influencer relationships. That localisation extends to the people representing the brand. “We scout beautiful women around the world and give them the opportunity to transform into models. We like unique models that are not over-saturated or associated with fast-fashion brands.” The same philosophy applies to influencers. “We have a strong relationship with the influencers and content creators we work with.” Rather than casting a wide net, Babyboo focuses on long-term partnerships built on genuine alignment. “We are extremely selective to ensure the identity alignment is authentic and that we naturally resonate together.” Those relationships continue to evolve beyond social media. “January 2026 marks our first-ever influencer event in London, bringing together some of our UK-based influencers.” The move reflects Babyboo’s growing investment in building long-term relationships with creators beyond individual campaigns. The result has been sustained organic reach at a scale that many brands achieve only through paid media, while preserving brand equity and maintaining margin discipline. For Conditsis, innovation is as operational as it is creative. She has led the introduction of scarcity-based release strategies to manage demand and maintain brand heat, while using restock data as a real-time signal for product planning. Interestingly, she rejects the idea that scarcity was ever the original objective. “Scarcity has not been intended. It has naturally formed because of product shortages caused by high-quality manufacturing and the high desirability of our garments globally.” Even so, she has no intention of dramatically increasing production. “We plan to maintain the scarcity of our products and lower availability of our garments, although this would certainly hinder sales. I do not believe in mass production due to our mission to empower her. I don’t want 10 women attending the same event wearing the same dress. All wearing Babyboo, yes, but with much more variety.” Babyboo now carries tens of thousands of verified reviews, averaging above four stars, and maintains a notably low return rate for a global apparel business. The company’s values also extend beyond the customer. “We refuse to contribute to the landfill. We choose charities that align with our mission of empowering women, so we donate designated inventory.” Giving back, she says, has become a core part of the business. “I am a massive believer in giving and helping others in need, so we will always have open arms and hearts to help where we can.” Internally, Conditsis has spent the past year formalising leadership structures without diluting pace. A senior executive team has grown from one to nine leaders, alongside an emerging leaders’ programme designed to promote from within, including warehouse staff moving into head office roles. Employee feedback surveys now rank Babyboo highly for experience and culture. “Leadership starts from the top,” she said. “I lead by example.” At 32, Conditsis is already a veteran of e-commerce cycles many founders never see. She remains intentionally understated about what comes next, preferring execution to forecast. A book is in development, global expansion continues, and new categories are being built. Keeping pace with that growth, she admits, has required developing a different kind of discipline. “This is certainly a skill in itself. You just need to learn to float with the waves.” Her advice to other founders is equally simple. “Everything will work out. Don’t panic. The world is not against you; it is shifting for you.” Conditsis is a founder who has never relinquished the levers that matter most. In an industry often split between creativity and control, she insists on owning both and has built one of Australia’s most formidable fashion businesses by doing exactly that. Download Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, in full here.