BusinessSupply chain

How did Babyboo’s founder keep control while scaling globally?

Argylica Conditsis portrait.
Founder drives Babyboo’s global growth.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, is an annual ranking of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in Australia’s online retail industry. This year, Babyboo’s Argylica Conditsis came in at #2. Argylica Conditsis does not separate creativity from control. As founder and CEO of clothing line Babyboo, she sits at the intersection of product, platform and performance, a rare configuration in global fashion e-commerce. Based in Sydney, Babyboo designs al

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