BusinessStrategy

How Declan Ee turned six years of online patience into a Chelsea flagship

Castlery’s flagship location in New York City.
Castlery’s flagship location in New York City. (Source: Supplied)
Castlery’s flagship location in New York City.
Castlery’s flagship location in New York City. (Source: Supplied)
Castlery’s flagship location in New York City.
Castlery’s flagship location in New York City. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Singapore furniture retailer Castlery entered the US six years ago with no physical presence. Yet, America still accounts for 70 per cent of the company’s global revenue.  Earlier this month, Castlery planted its first flagship location in the market. Spanning 3000sqft, the store is nestled in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood. It is billed as the missing piece of a retail strategy that has otherwise been built largely out of sight: Six distribution centres, a diversified supply chain a

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