BusinessWorkforce

How can uniforms become powerful brand assets?

Healthcare worker in printed scrubs.
Uniforms can build culture and trust. (Source: Gorman)
By Ashling Withers
The original purpose of uniforms was very far removed from brand building and customer experience, and a lot more urgent – don’t get killed by your own side. The first recorded uniforms are believed to date back to 500BC, worn by the Roman legion. On a chaotic battlefield, you needed to know who was on your side in a split second, and flags, banners and ultimately uniforms became the answer, signalling belonging and “I’m one of us” before a word was spoken. Today, the intent remains th

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