BusinessStrategy

Why are children’s brands wooing adults?

Several items from Crayola’s All Grown Up collection laid out on a table.
“There’s clearly a desire from adults through coloring to reconnect and calm down.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Crayola built its reputation helping children colour in. Now it is selling marker sets costing more than US$100 to adults. As spending by so-called “kidults” continues to surge, companies are launching premium products, new experiences and dedicated marketing campaigns aimed at adults seeking creativity, nostalgia and a break from an increasingly digital world. In fact, figures from market research company Circana show that American adults spent more than US$9.1 billion on toys in 2025, up f

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