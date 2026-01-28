How brands can tap into pop culture moments like Heated Rivalry

a content, editorial and video essays examining everything from the plotline to the leading actors’ red-carpet style, and, of course, brands rushing to build on the buzz of it all. Some brands, like skincare company CeraVe, have effectively tapped into a viral clip of one of the leading actors referencing one of their products. In contrast, other retail players, like beverage brand Canada Dry, have totally dropped the ball by failing to cash in on a potentially powerful pop-culture moment with a highly delayed response. The reality is that not every pop-culture phenomenon, like Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, or Taylor Swift, is designed for every brand to tap into, whether through a brand collaboration or a social media post. However, if a brand wants to tap into a pop culture moment effectively to connect with consumers and boost profits, it has to be done thoughtfully and expeditiously. As Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), told Inside Retail, a brand’s ability to land correctly with a pop-culture moment is not driven purely by data, but by a vibe. Connecting with fans through pop culture on an authentic level There are two major elements to keep in mind when a brand tries to communicate with consumers through pop-culture-inspired interactions: understanding your consumer base and timing. Russo pointed to brands like CeraVe as one that was effectively able to jump on the Heated Rivalry bandwagon to connect with their customers. After a clip of Hudson Williams, one of the show’s leading men, mentioning he used a CeraVe facial cleanser, dubbing it a “normal ass cleanser”, the brand began using the audio themselves for promotional content and also sent over a customized PR box to the actor himself. What could have been a blip of a brand mention instead became a viral marketing moment that immediately resonated with Gen Z skincare buyers. “His relatable approach and use of accessible brands like CeraVe highlight realistic skincare for men, especially those who don’t typically focus on grooming,” said Russo. Where trying too hard can go very wrong “Knowing your customer is really key,” said Russo. She explained that brands should be hyper-aware of what type of content their consumer base would be receptive to. For instance, for brands with a large baby boomer fan base, tapping into the height of Charlie XCX’s Brat album or the Heated Rivalry series would come across as awkward at best and may cause some customers to turn away completely at worst. This is where social listening becomes critical. In addition to knowing your audience well, it is important to keep in mind that a brand’s product or overall offering should have a clear link to the pop-culture moment being referenced. “Everyone is jumping on the Heated Rivalry train for clout!” posted Tim Chan, the VP of editorial and commerce for Penske Media. “Unless you’re actually working on an official collaboration with the Crave and HBO show, or with the actors on the show, any pitch using ‘Heated Rivalry’ as an angle is – as hockey players say while doing sprawled-out warmups on ice – a big stretch.” Versus a brand randomly pitching its countertop oven for “heated” foods in the kitchen, or pushing a random piece of apparel for a Heated Rivalry-inspired ensemble, Chan recommended that brands should try to genuinely attract the attention of people working on the show with meaningful tie-ins. “Don’t rush to hop on a trend if it doesn’t make sense, because while it seems like an easy goal, more often than not, you’re actually way off target,” he added. Timing is also critical in delivering the perfect pop-culture marketing moment, noted CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow. “If a brand waits too long, they’ll be seen as bandwagoning, and their content will fall into the rest of the noise.” This is evident in the beverage brand Canada Dry’s main product, ginger ale, which is notably the favourite drink of one of the main characters in Heated Rivalry. Versus jumping onto the bandwagon right away and commenting on and creating social media posts talking about the character and his love for the brand’s product, Canada Dry waited for several weeks after the show’s release to start participating, which ended up feeling flat to consumers. What could have been a viral social media or widespread marketing moment fizzled out. “Cultural moment participation is where the art of marketing remains,” said Russo. As a brand, you always want to ensure that you are where your consumers are. Listening in, joining the conversation, and adding fuel to a viral moment with clear, relatable product offerings are key to connecting with consumers. Further reading: How soda brand Olipop leverages pop-culture moments to grow