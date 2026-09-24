BusinessStrategy

Meet the hairstylist who turned hair loss expertise into a beauty brand

Béssa Beauty’s Cooling Scalp Serum and Pre-Wash Conditioner placed against a mint green background.
“I’ve always been a visionary, and my visions have always come to fruition.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Few people understand the emotional impact of hair loss better than the stylists who help clients conceal thinning hair. After more than 20 years in the industry, Vanessa Ocando, a hairstylist, licensed cosmetologist and board-certified trichologist specialising in scalp and hair health, decided to develop her own solution – Béssa Beauty. She is entering a growing market. According to market research and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, the North American hair loss treatment market was valu

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