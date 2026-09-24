Meet the hairstylist who turned hair loss expertise into a beauty brand

s valued at US$1.1 billion in 2025. It is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent between 2026 and 2031. Ocando told Inside Retail she wanted to create a brand that puts scalp health first, using biocompatible, high-performance biotech and botanical ingredients designed to work with the scalp and hair. Ingredients including ginger root extract and Béssa Beauty’s clinical-grade Copper Peptide Complex, which combines copper tripeptide and hexapeptide, were selected to help restore balance, protect the scalp’s barrier and support long-term hair vitality without weight, residue or irritation. The brand launched in March with three SKUs: the Cooling Scalp Serum (US$38), the Pre-Wash Conditioner (US$36) and the Best of Duo (US$74). Ocando spoke with Inside Retail about her personal and professional interest in hair and scalp care, and how her experience as a hairstylist and trichologist prepared her to build a haircare brand. How Béssa Beauty came to be Long before Ocando began helping clients deal with hair loss in high-end salons and hotels, she saw its effects on her mother. “My mum has had alopecia all her life, so I’ve always been in the know, not only seeing her personally go through it with her hair, but seeing how it actually does affect people emotionally,” Ocando said. She also recalled working with a television client whose hair loss was so severe that she helped him create several hairpieces. “You end up connecting with your clients because you see them in this vulnerable, emotional state and see how desperate they get to find a solution,” Ocando said. When she decided to develop a product, Ocando felt well placed to build a brand of her own. “I honestly thought, ‘Why not me?’” she said. “Why not me, the person actually seeing the effects, or lack thereof, that these products have on my clients. I am using these products every day, breaking in all the aerosols and that makes me actually the best person, with all my education and research [over three years of product development analysis] and time dedicated to this field, to make a brand like this.” Education as empowerment At the heart of Béssa Beauty’s mission is the belief that education is power. Ocando said many consumers are overwhelmed by the volume of products and information available. To address this, Béssa Beauty offers a 10-minute consultation on its website, allowing clients to receive advice tailored to their haircare routines. Béssa Beauty is also developing educational content for Instagram and TikTok. It focuses on ingredient transparency, product usage and the science behind effective hair and scalp care. Through these posts and videos, Béssa Beauty aims to reach a wider audience and establish itself as a trusted authority in the industry. What’s next for Béssa Beauty Ocando plans to expand Béssa Beauty’s product line with additional treatment-focused SKUs. She is also keen to work with salons and beauty retailers such as Ulta Beauty, making her products more accessible. In the long run, Ocando hopes to build a brand on the scale of those created by hairstylist Oribe Canales and Estée Lauder. “I have worked a lot with the Lauder family and being around them, seeing how they speak so passionately about what they have built has been so special,” Ocando said. “Because not everyone is privy to that. I do see myself one day building a big brand. I’ve always been a visionary, and my visions have always come to fruition. One day, Béssa Beauty is going to be as big as Oribe.”