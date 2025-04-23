BusinessStrategy

How Barnes & Noble is reinventing itself in a shifting book retail market

A Badrnes & Noble store exterior shot from 2015.
“James Daunt has breathed new life into an established concept,” Neil Saunders said. (Source: Bigstock)
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
At an industry conference last year, Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt highlighted the comeback of indie bookstores and noted that legacy retailers like Barnes & Noble were getting left behind. “The big guys should be doing better,” he said. At the time, Daunt explained that part of Barnes & Noble’s revival plan would center on the retail chain working to emulate the cozy and well-curated feel of an independently run bookstore, like The Ripped Bodice or Bibliotheque, two relativel

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay