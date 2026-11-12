How Baemin and Coupang Eats turned loyalty perks into a competition problem

th companies deny wrongdoing and say they will consider appealing once they receive the written decision. Coupang said its Wow restaurant programme was designed to give diners affordable prices and free delivery, which it funded in full, while increasing restaurants’ sales. It also says “there was not a single unauthorised termination” under the policy, NoCut News reported. The KFTC counted 57,907 restaurants that lost Wow status at least once. Coupang ⁠told Reuters the penalty was excessive and more than 600 times the fine imposed in a comparable 2020 case involving another food delivery app. Why they were fined At the heart of the case are most-favoured-nation (MFN) clauses: requirements that prevent sellers from offering better prices or terms on competing platforms. The KFTC found that Coupang Eats charged restaurants higher fees than Baemin, prompting restaurants to pass on the additional costs through higher menu prices on Coupang’s app. Rather than lower its fees, Coupang sought to eliminate restaurants’ ability to offer different prices across platforms, according to KFTC. From July 2023 to January 2026, restaurants that failed to match or offer better terms on six items, including menu prices, minimum order values and discounts, risked losing their ‘Wow’ status. The designation gave paying Coupang members access to discounts and free delivery. From August 2023 to June 2024, Coupang also used an internal system that the KFTC said allowed it to “unilaterally modify restaurants’ transaction terms at any time”. Baemin adopted a similar approach through its Baemin Club subscription programme from May 2024 to October 2025, imposing three conditions on participating restaurants. To fund the programme, it also raised the commission on orders delivered by its own riders from 6.8 per cent to 9.8 per cent, matching Coupang’s rate. In effect, restaurants were paying for the perks that diners perceived as free. The KFTC found that restaurants faced strong commercial pressure to comply. Average daily sales at restaurants excluded from Coupang’s programme fell from 220,000 won to 90,000 won, and at those excluded from Baemin’s from 110,000 won to 30,000 won, according to figures the commission cited. Compliance with Coupang’s terms rose from about 13 per cent of Wow restaurants to 94 per cent. The restrictions did little to lower prices for consumers. Of the 62,378 restaurants that accepted Coupang’s demands, 75 per cent later changed their terms on Baemin in ways less favourable to diners, NoCut News reported – in other words, many complied by worsening their terms on the rival app rather than improving them on Coupang’s. Baemin faced two additional charges. From August 2023, it allegedly pushed restaurants away from its cheaper marketplace model, under which restaurants arranged their own deliveries, towards its more profitable in-house delivery service. It reduced the visibility of marketplace restaurants and scrapped a flat-fee advertising plan. In March 2025, it also merged restaurant listings, preventing outlets from setting different minimum order values by delivery method. The number of marketplace restaurants fell from 256,000 in June 2021 to 91,000 in July 2025, according to the KFTC, while independent delivery agencies also lost business. The KFTC further found that Baemin displayed delivery estimates that made marketplace orders appear about 13 minutes slower than orders placed through its own delivery service, even though marketplace orders were, in reality, delivered 1.4 minutes faster. How the regulator built its case The case rests mainly on Korea’s Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, which bars a dominant company from abusing its position by interfering with other businesses. The KFTC classed both apps as dominant on their market shares, and found two harms. First, the platforms undermined restaurants’ ability to determine their own prices and trading conditions. Second, by imposing similar restrictions over overlapping periods, the two companies created market effects that the KFTC likened to collusion, resulting in uniformly high fees and aligned trading terms, although the regulator did not find that the companies had explicitly agreed to coordinate their conduct. This also made it harder for smaller platforms to compete. One of their main advantages is the ability to charge lower commissions, allowing restaurants to offer more competitive prices to attract customers. When the two market leaders imposed similar restrictions, that competitive advantage was effectively undermined. “The act in this case, which severely infringed upon the vendors’ right to determine transaction conditions, is contrary to normal trading practices,” Hwang Won-chul, a standing commissioner at the KFTC, said according to MBC. The regulator also classified the conduct as an abuse of superior bargaining position and Baemin’s delivery-time displays as deceptive advertising. Could Grab, Gojek and other platforms face the same scrutiny? South Korea’s case has implications well beyond its domestic food delivery market. Across Asia, platforms have built their businesses around subscription memberships, discounted delivery, exclusive merchant partnerships and commission-based marketplace models. Many of these arrangements are now attracting greater attention from competition regulators. China has already taken action against similar practices. In October 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation fined Meituan 3.44 billion yuan (about US$533 million), according to Caixin, for forcing merchants to choose between selling exclusively on Meituan or losing access to its platform. The practice, known as ‘choose one of two’, had been in place since 2018. Meituan was also ordered to refund 1.29 billion yuan in merchant deposits. The case established an important precedent for China’s platform economy: dominant digital marketplaces cannot use their market position to force merchants into exclusive arrangements that restrict competition. India is confronting similar concerns involving its two largest food delivery companies, Zomato and Swiggy. Following a 2021 complaint by the National Restaurant Association of India, investigators at the Competition Commission of India found that exclusivity arrangements and broad price-parity clauses used by the platforms could potentially violate competition law, according to Reuters and Business Standard. Zomato has said it has dropped price-parity requirements and does not include exclusivity clauses in its standard contracts. A final regulatory ruling is still pending. The case is particularly relevant to South Korea because it centres on the same question: whether platforms can prevent restaurants from offering better prices or working with competing services. In Southeast Asia, regulators have examined similar arrangements, although enforcement has been more limited. In Malaysia, the competition commission cleared foodpanda in 2023 over an exclusivity arrangement that offered restaurants lower commissions in exchange for not working with rivals. The regulator concluded that it could not establish foodpanda’s dominance, with a competitor holding 60 per cent of the market by order value in 2022, according to the decision as summarised by law firm Skrine. However, concerns have continued. In August 2025, a submission to the regulator called for an investigation into Grab’s Signature Merchant arrangements, alleging that participating brands were required to obtain written consent before joining competing platforms. Malaysia has also faced legal challenges over platform regulation. A proposed RM86.77 million fine against Grab over restrictions on drivers was overturned in court in 2023. In March 2025, Malaysia’s Court of Appeal upheld a ruling quashing a proposed RM86.77 million fine against Grab over restrictions on ride-hailing drivers, citing procedural shortcomings in the competition regulator’s investigation. Further reading: Fire, fines and a costly comeback: Coupang’s long road back to profit.