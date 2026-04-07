BusinessStrategy

How agentic commerce is rewriting retail strategy

A man working on his laptop with a digital emoticon of a smiling face next to him.
“In this world, discoverability is no longer driven primarily by marketing creativity or SEO tactics.”
By Scott Benedict
For years, retailers have talked about using AI to personalise marketing, improve search recommendations and automate customer service. Yet, a more disruptive shift is now quietly underway – one that goes far beyond better chatbots or smarter search results. Today, instead of browsing multiple websites, comparing reviews and checking delivery dates, shoppers are turning to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to do the heavy lifting: finding options, verifying availability and reco

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