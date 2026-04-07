How agentic commerce is rewriting retail strategy

ecommending the best choice for their specific needs. In many cases, the retailer’s website is no longer the starting point of the journey – and in some cases, it may soon be bypassed entirely. This represents a structural change in how commerce works, not just another interface upgrade. From browsing to delegation The traditional e-commerce model assumes the shopper does the work: search, compare, validate and decide. Agentic AI-powered shopping flips that model. AI agents now receive natural-language requests like, “Find me a stroller under $400 that can arrive by Friday,” then move through a predictable process: • Interpreting intent • Searching product data and live availability • Filtering based on constraints like price and delivery • Presenting curated recommendations with explanations This process works only when AI systems can access clean, structured and current product information. If product attributes are incomplete, pricing is inconsistent or inventory data is stale, AI agents either skip those products or surface them inaccurately – and those mistakes get amplified across thousands of conversations. In this world, discoverability is no longer driven primarily by marketing creativity or SEO tactics. It is driven by data reliability and operational execution. Why operations now shape visibility One of the biggest misconceptions about agentic commerce is that it is primarily a marketing or customer-experience issue. In reality, it is just as much – if not more – an operational readiness challenge. AI agents rely on structured, real-time data delivered via application programming interfaces (APIs) or standardised protocols rather than scraping webpages. That means systems that were once ‘good enough’ for human shoppers become liabilities when machines are making recommendations at scale. Suddenly, fundamentals like product attribute completeness, inventory accuracy, pricing synchronisation across channels and realistic delivery estimates aren’t just operational hygiene – they directly determine whether a brand even shows up in the consideration set. In traditional e-commerce, a bad data feed might hurt conversion rates. In agentic commerce, it can eliminate visibility. The multi-agent challenge. Complicating matters further, there is no single “AI shopping engine” to optimise for. Different AI platforms already display distinct behaviours and ranking tendencies. What gets surfaced prominently in ChatGPT may not perform the same way in Gemini or Perplexity. Some platforms favour certain content structures, others prioritise pricing consistency or availability signals. This means retailers must think beyond a single-platform strategy. The baseline remains universal – structured data, real-time updates, and API accessibility – but optimisation increasingly requires monitoring performance across multiple AI ecosystems. In other words, this is not simply the next version of search optimisation. It is the beginning of machine-mediated merchandising. For years, retailers have talked about using AI to personalise marketing, improve search recommendations and automate customer service. Yet, a more disruptive shift is now quietly underway – one that goes far beyond better chatbots or smarter search results. Today, instead of browsing multiple websites, comparing reviews and checking delivery dates, shoppers are turning to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to do the heavy lifting: finding options, verifying availability and recommending the best choice for their specific needs. In many cases, the retailer’s website is no longer the starting point of the journey – and in some cases, it may soon be bypassed entirely. This represents a structural change in how commerce works, not just another interface upgrade. From browsing to delegation The traditional e-commerce model assumes the shopper does the work: search, compare, validate and decide. Agentic AI-powered shopping flips that model. AI agents now receive natural-language requests like, “Find me a stroller under $400 that can arrive by Friday,” then move through a predictable process: • Interpreting intent • Searching product data and live availability • Filtering based on constraints like price and delivery • Presenting curated recommendations with explanations This process works only when AI systems can access clean, structured and current product information. If product attributes are incomplete, pricing is inconsistent or inventory data is stale, AI agents either skip those products or surface them inaccurately – and those mistakes get amplified across thousands of conversations. In this world, discoverability is no longer driven primarily by marketing creativity or SEO tactics. It is driven by data reliability and operational execution. Why operations now shape visibility One of the biggest misconceptions about agentic commerce is that it is primarily a marketing or customer-experience issue. In reality, it is just as much – if not more – an operational readiness challenge. AI agents rely on structured, real-time data delivered through application programming interfaces (APIs) or standardised protocols rather than by scraping webpages. That means systems that were once ‘good enough’ for human shoppers become liabilities when machines are making recommendations at scale. Suddenly, fundamentals like product attribute completeness, inventory accuracy, pricing synchronisation across channels and realistic delivery estimates aren’t just operational hygiene – they directly determine whether a brand even shows up in the consideration set. In traditional e-commerce, a bad data feed might hurt conversion rates. In agentic commerce, it can eliminate visibility. The multi-agent challenge Complicating matters further, there is no single “AI shopping engine” for which to optimise. Different AI platforms already display distinct behaviours and ranking tendencies. What gets surfaced prominently in ChatGPT may not perform the same way in Gemini or Perplexity. Some platforms favour certain content structures, others prioritise pricing consistency or availability signals. This means retailers must think beyond a single-platform strategy. The baseline remains universal – structured data, real-time updates, and API accessibility – but optimisation increasingly requires monitoring performance across multiple AI ecosystems. In other words, this is not simply the next version of search optimisation. It is the beginning of machine-mediated merchandising. What happens if retailers don’t adapt? In many ways, agentic commerce introduces a delayed feedback loop. Brands may not immediately see traffic declines, but they will gradually lose presence in AI-mediated discovery paths long before traditional dashboards reflect the change. By the time revenue drops, visibility may already be gone. At that point, I might recommend prayer. This also shifts competitive dynamics. Retailers are no longer just competing on assortment, price and brand. They are competing on system readiness and data trustworthiness. The winners will not necessarily be those with the flashiest front ends, but rather those whose operational foundations enable AI systems to transact confidently on their behalf. Over time, this could reshape marketplace power, supplier relationships and even private-label strategies, as AI systems increasingly influence which products get attention in the first place. Competing in machine-mediated commerce Retail has always evolved alongside technology, but agentic commerce represents something different. It is not just about new tools – it is about new decision-makers. When machines influence what shoppers see, compare and buy, merchandising, marketing and operations can no longer operate in silos. AI agents do not care which team owns which system. They care only whether the data is accurate, up to date and accessible. For retail leaders, that makes agentic readiness a strategic leadership issue, not just a technology project. The organisations that move early – strengthening APIs, improving data integrity and aligning cross-functional teams – will earn disproportionate visibility in AI-driven shopping journeys. Those who delay may find themselves competing in a market where discovery occurs elsewhere, through systems they do not control. In a world where AI increasingly acts as the buyer, the real competition is no longer just for customer attention – it is for algorithmic trust. Further reading: Why grocery is becoming the next test case for agentic AI