BusinessStrategy

How Adidas won cultural custody of marathon’s defining moment

Sabastian Sawe, who broke the two hour marathon.
Adidas turns record run into retail win. (Source: Adidas)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Adidas didn’t just win the London Marathon; it quietly hijacked one of distance running’s most mythic narratives and reframed it in three stripes. By the time Sabastian Sawe stopped the clock at 1:59:30 on the Mall, the brand had converted a decade-long, Nike-led moonshot into an Adidas-branded reality – with a 97-gram supershoe as the protagonist. The sub-two-hour marathon has lived in Nike’s marketing universe since Breaking2, the 2017 Monza experiment that turned Eliud Kipchoge into a

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