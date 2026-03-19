BusinessMarketing

Why is Glossier closing stores to chase Gen Z?

A close-up of the deep blue Glossier flanker, You Soi.
“The brand no longer feels like it’s leading the conversation,” said beauty strategist Emiko.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When Glossier first launched in 2014, among a crowd of other DTC-native standout brands like Allbirds and Warby Parker, it took the industry by storm with its “your-skin-but-better” approach to product formulation and its hero product, the “You” fragrance flanker. By 2021, the brand had reached a valuation of $1.8 billion and, by late 2024, had opened 12 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide in metropolitan cities like New York City and London. However, in recent years, Glossier has been str

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Man holding up a garment in a warehouse environment as part of a flash sale
Financial IR Pro

How flash sales are helping this store stay afloat in deflation-hit China

Reuters
An image of a young woman standing in front of the ocean holding a Conserving Beauty product in her hands.
Sustainability IR Pro

Three sustainable retail start-ups to have on your radar

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
A Coke campaign image showing a young man drinking out of a glass bottle at a basketball game
Marketing IR Pro

Coke CEO talks most memorable campaigns and the future of AI-driven advertising

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Head shot of Matthew Horn, group GM of customer and digital at Country Road Group
Mobile commerce IR Pro

Country Road Group’s Matthew Horn on fostering a culture of experimentation

Heather McIlvaine
Khirzad Femme
Openings & closings

Luxury fashion house Khirzad makes Sydney debut next month

Kaycee Enerva
KFC’s global chief operating officer standing on stage in front of several KFC campaign images.
Food & beverage IR Pro

How KFC and Shake Shack use data to meet rising customer experience expectations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay