BusinessStrategy

Funday founder on how retail has changed since Covid – and remained the same

Image of funday founder daniel kitay sitting at a table wearing a branded t-shirt and holding his product
Daniel Kitay discusses launching during lockdown and keeping up with changing consumer behaviour.
By Heather McIlvaine
It’s been five years since the World Health Organization officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic, prompting governments around the world to shut their borders and go into lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.  The global retail industry was transformed overnight as stores were forced to close or severely limit in-person shopping, supply chains were disrupted and consumers faced unprecedented levels of fear and uncertainty.  However, despite the profound per

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay