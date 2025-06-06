BusinessSustainability

From surplus to impact: Retail’s answer to $4.5 billion in wasted goods

Good360 Board Chair James Atkins
Organisations turn retail waste into community aid. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
A new Deloitte Access Economics report, commissioned by not-for-profit Good360 Australia, reveals that nearly $4.5 billion worth of new, unsold goods are wasted annually. The report highlights a growing disconnect between rising consumer demand for essentials on one hand, and substantial volumes of surplus stock on the other, much of it heading towards landfill. For retailers, the findings reveal more than just an environmental concern but also a business efficiency challenge and potentially, a

Recommended By IR

Store design

Singapore homewares chain Castlery opens in Sydney

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Leadership IR Pro

What Alibaba’s Joe Tsai learned about building a winning culture from the NBA

Heather McIlvaine
Workforce

Failed retailer C de C Shoes caught underpaying staff

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Workforce

‘Just another day in retail’: Study finds sexual harassment rife across industry

Robert Stockdill

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay