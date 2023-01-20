From cradle to grave: Why Pet Lovers Centre is launching cremation services

pet owners with a tranquil space to send their pets off with respect and dignity. The joint venture includes a 24-hour careline for pet owners, islandwide pick-up and round-the-clock safeguarding of deceased pets, starting from a home or veterinary office, all the way to cremation. Private and individual pet cremation services ensure each pet receives a dignified farewell, and a dedicated send-off lobby with wake and prayer services, so pet owners can spend the last moments with their pets in privacy and comfort. Pet parents can choose from urn or keepsake options to commemorate their late pets. Different urn designs, as well as columbarium niches are available for selection. Other options include separate dog and cat columbariums, burial ground services and sea scattering arrangements. Using a QR code system on columbarium niches, pet parents can commemorate their pets after their passing by curating an album of photos and videos. Family members and visitors who visit the columbarium can also scan the code to view these memories. The story so far According to Crispian Leong, head of marketing at Pet Lovers Centre, there has been a sharp increase in pet ownership, especially during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This was due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions that meant pet owners had more time at home to care for a new furry companion. In Singapore, dogs – especially smaller ones – are the most common pets being kept, followed by cats and fish,” he told Inside Retail. He went on to say that over the last few years, Pet Lovers Centre has ventured into offering other services such as grooming, boarding, training, transportation and most recently, pet cremation, columbarium and keepsake services. Sadly, since the economy opened up and social movement restrictions were lifted in Singapore, there has been a trend of pets being abandoned by their owners. Leong acknowledged this and has some advice for those who intend to keep pets. “Buying or adopting a pet requires one to be responsible and committed throughout the pet’s entire lifespan. Taking dogs as an example, they can live anywhere between 13 to 18 years, so owners must seriously consider the time, effort and finances needed to care for them,” he said. New trends But it’s not all doom and gloom. Leong observed that pet owners are particularly keen on ensuring their pets’ health, well-being and longevity. “Nutrition is a big topic, and we see many owners paying more attention to protein content, protein source, possible allergens, and how the food is prepared,” he added. Additionally, he said that there has been an increased focus on pet supplements for overall maintenance and well-being, such as hips and joint strengthening, gut protection, and skin and coat health. Pet Lovers Centre is also seeing a rise in pet ownership among Gen Z and millennials, and has adapted its strategy to address these demographics. On the marketing front, the company uses Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to connect with the younger crowd. “Our robust webstore, as well as presence on popular eCommerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, rides the digital shopping trend and offers pet owners a convenient shopping experience from the comfort of their homes,” he noted. Changing with the times With all the worries surrounding the global economy, from a possible looming recession to inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks, all converging in a perfect storm, Pet Lovers Centre has recognised these trends and come up with some proactive strategies. “At Pet Lovers Centre, we recognise the challenges pet owners may face amid an uncertain economy and rising cost of living. Thus, Pet Lovers Centre has recently launched a Low-Price Pet Essentials initiative – a selection of everyday pet products at an affordable price,” he said. By offering low-cost supplies such as food and accessories, the company hopes to make daily essentials accessible to all and, at the same time, ensure that pet owners don’t compromise on quality. “2023 is also going to be an exciting year for Pet Lovers Centre as we grow further in the region, with plans to expand our retail footprint with the opening of more stores in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines,” he concluded.