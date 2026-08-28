BusinessLuxury

Four brands, four speeds: Inside Lanvin Group’s half-year reset

Lanvin slingbacks
Lanvin itself generated €22.9 million, down 17.9 per cent. (Source: Lanvin/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Lanvin Group has finally made its cost cuts outrun its revenue decline. The Shanghai-based luxury company posted revenue of €100.8 million for the six months to June 30, down 12.9 per cent against a prior-year base restated to exclude Caruso, the Italian tailoring house sold in February.  Adjusted EBITDA came in at minus €34.6 million, against minus €52.2 million a year earlier. Losses narrowed by roughly €17.6 million while revenue fell by about €15 million. For the first time si

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