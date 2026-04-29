BusinessStrategy

Form founders discuss the secrets behind their US$42m activewear brand

Influencer Olivia Jade in a black Form set lying on top of a bed.
“We’re designing for how women actually live, move and show up every day,” said Sami Spalter.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In today’s hypercompetitive activewear market, estimated to be worth US$440 billion, it can be difficult for a legacy brand, let alone an indie player, to stand out. It takes more than a quality product or aesthetically pleasing content to build a social media campaign that actively engages consumers; it also takes community. That is precisely what co-founders Sami Clarke and Sami Spalter built with their company Form. In 2020, Clarke and Spalter launched Form as a digital workout platform, on

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