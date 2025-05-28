Five tech-driven strategies for associate enablement: Coresight Research

ptimal store design and experiential events, any retailer worth their salt knows that a good customer experience is largely dependent on having great store associates in-store. However, in recent years, it has become increasingly difficult for retailers to retain store associates, let alone train them to provide the highest degree of customer service. According to data collected by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2024, the average employee turnover rate in the retail industry was 4 per cent compared to 3.4 per cent across all other sectors. The increased rate of retail associate turnover largely stems from the increased pressure placed on associates to manage rising consumer expectations without an increased number of teammates to balance out tasks. According to a study released by workflow consulting firm Zebra Technologies, 83 per cent of associates struggle to prioritise tasks due to the volume of responsibilities and competing priorities, and 79 per cent experience stress from increasingly complex day-to-day work. In response to these pressures, John Harmon, Coresight’s MD of technology research, recommends retailers take advantage of several hardware and software tools to free employees from mundane tasks. In turn, this would allow retail associates to become more productive and spend more meaningful time with customers. As we move forward in 2025, Harmon suggests that retailers further tap into the power of handheld devices paired with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and Agentic AI to better assist their associates. Five tech-driven strategies for associate enablement In the report RetailTech: Empowering Retail’s Front Line, Creating Smarter Stores, Harmon says, “Arming associates with clienteling platforms on mobile devices enables even brand-new associates to assist customers like experienced pros, and incorporating GenAI into handheld devices puts the tremendous power of AI and data into associates’ hands.” Five key strategies retailers can use to leverage technologies (both present-day and on the horizon) to make associates happier, more productive and effective in their interactions with and sales to customers include: Put more devices into associates’ hands (and ears) Harmon explained that equipping associates with personal mobile devices can increase productivity and job satisfaction, which ultimately enhances customer service and encourages shoppers to make repeat visits. The Zebra Technologies’ study confirmed that 85 per cent of associates agree that equipping staff with mobile devices helps retailers attract and retain employees. However, Coresight’s research revealed that at this point in time, 34 per cent of US retail employees, approximately 7.7 million, lack dedicated mobile devices (meaning for their exclusive use). Moving forward, more retailers should invest in mobile devices, such as handheld computers, wireless mobile communication tools, including earpieces and headsets, and voice-powered tools, to support retail time communication and collaboration. Offer flexible scheduling options One major way employees can incorporate technology to enable employees is to offer more digital applications, such as via mobile apps, to help with flexible scheduling. To confirm employee interest in this strategy, the study conducted by Zebra Technologies reflected that 85 per cent of associates prefer to manage their schedule via a mobile device/application. Harmon remarked that artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technology, such as those powered by solution providers like Oracle and Workday, is particularly suited for workforce scheduling, as it optimises output given complex constraints. Enhance associates’ knowledge and efficiency through clienteling “With high annual retail turnover rates, customer service continuity presents major challenges,” Harmon commented. One way retailers can bridge the gap in associates’ knowledge of shoppers’ needs is via clienteling tools. The Coresight MD suggested that modern point-of-sale (POS) systems offer clienteling features such as customised recommendations, loyalty information and visual purchase histories, which can enable the brand-new associate to offer service that is comparable to that of a well-acquainted associate. Furthermore, GenAI can enhance the associates’ ability to use these POS systems by providing summarised, easy-to-read insights. Tap the power of GenAI to boost productivity “Today’s handheld mobile computers contain advanced processors that can run LLMs (large language models). IE: they are able to perform GenAI functions on-device,” Harmon said. “This eliminates cloud-related delays and costs, and ensures access even when offline.” Three critical functions mobile devices enhanced with GenAI are able to offer that enable associates to be more productive on the store floor, including: Searching internal knowledge bases, which can then save the associate from having to go to the back room and leaf through binders or call a company support center to find the relevant policy. Enabling associates to obtain product information and suggestions, aiding customers, right from the store floor, putting them on par with more experienced workers. Providing support through computer vision. For example, an associate can use a camera on a handheld device to compare a shelf with the planogram. Then the GenAI-powered tech can help provide information as to the availability of any missing units, while offering intelligent recommendations on how to organise the shelf in the event of out-of-stocks. Gain a competitive edge in customer service with Agentic AI Harmon explained that Agentic AI builds upon GenAI’s natural-language abilities by allowing associates to describe tasks that software can execute independently or even proactively. By defining these tasks, associates can avoid trying to complete too many mundane, routine tasks while further increasing their efficiency and job satisfaction. Additionally, Hamon noted that Agentic AI also includes “the ability to reason. IE: determine if its results are accurate or make sense – and it can perform analyses and simulations to offer grounded recommendations to humans.” What should retailers keep in mind regarding associate enablement “Associate enablement in retail is more important than ever amid high staff turnover and shifting consumer expectations,” Harmon emphasised. “Moreover,” the Coresight executive added, “retailers need to enhance their service capabilities to compete with the multitude of alternative, entertaining shopping destinations such as on smartphones and in shoppable video.”