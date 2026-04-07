Zeus Street Greek set for expansion after private equity investment

The growing quick-service restaurant chain, Zeus Street Greek (ZSG), is set for expansion following a “significant” investment from private equity firm Whiteoak.

Founded in 2014, ZSG has 45 locations in Australia, with its retail products available in more than 800 Woolworths locations.

By 2030, it aims to expand to 150 restaurant locations.

This rapid expansion will be buoyed by the investment from Whiteoak, a stake that the Australian Financial Review (AFR) described as significant. Angus Renwick, CFO of ZSG, said “the best is yet to come”.

“Thrilled to announce that Zeus Street Greek has partnered with Whiteoak on a significant capital investment,” Renwick added.

“With the expert guidance of our advisors Novo Capital and Hitch, this strategic partnership validates our $100 million+ revenue momentum and turbo-charges our national expansion from 45 restaurants to 150 by 2030, as we invest in systems, infrastructure and menu innovation to achieve our vision of: Making authentic Greek street food accessible to all Australians.”

The AFR said that ZSG is set to surpass $120 million in revenue for the half-year, adding that the next 75 store openings will be completed within two years.

In 2018, Zeus Street Greek celebrated its 20th store in Melbourne.