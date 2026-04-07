BusinessFinancial

Winning Group confirms private equity partnership, CEO resigns

Winning Group
The group previously denied the news (Source: Winning Group)
By Harry Booth

Longstanding Australian retailer the Winning Group has confirmed an investment from private equity firm Ellerston Capital, less than two months after denying such reports.

The family-owned business said its “long-term” partnership with Ellerston is described as a significant milestone in its history, as it enters its 120th year in operation.

But the company’s anniversary year will be completed without its CEO, John Winning, who announced his resignation after 20 years at the helm.

“This business has always been about playing the long game, doing the right thing by customers and building something enduring,” John Winning said.

“After more than 20 years actively involved in the business, I feel this is the right time for me personally to step back from day-to-day leadership, knowing the group is strong and exceptionally well positioned for its next chapter.”

As a privately-owned company, the Winning Group does not disclose its financial performance to the ASX. However, statutory reports have shown a decline in after-tax profits year-on-year.

Both the Winning Group and Ellerston Capital said that a board refresh will be undertaken following the deal, which the Australian Financial Review reports to be worth around $100 million. 

Inside Retail asked the group to confirm the value of this stake, but did not receive a response to that inquiry.

“The Winning Group is a rare business, one built patiently over generations, with a deep respect for customers, people and long-term relationships,” said Ashok Jacob from Ellerston Capital, a new appointee to the Winning Group board.

“We are not investing to change what makes Winning special, but to support it as a thoughtful, aligned partner as it continues to grow its market share, particularly in the online appliances segment.”

The group said it has begun a search for a new CEO and expects to make an announcement in the near future.

Winning Group operates a network of around 20 stores, trading under Winning Appliances, online concept Andoo, Home Clearance, and the fast-growing Appliances Online business, launched in 2005, which last month reached a new milestone of 3 million customers. 

Recommended By IR

Models in dresses from Designerex
Strategy

Designerex resumes trading amid ‘significant’ investor interest 

Sean Cao
Interior image of Jurlique Gold Coast flagship
Openings & closings

Jurlique unveils its latest global store format – in Queensland

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

How adult toy brands market sex in an increasingly censored landscape 

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
composite of LVMH brands with models
Luxury

LVMH appoints new chiefs for Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Kenzo Mode

Kaycee Enerva
Ulta Beauty CEO Kecia Steelman sitting next to Beauty Matter co-founder and president John Cafarelli on stage at a Future50 panel.
Strategy IR Pro

Ulta Beauty CEO Kecia Steelman talks online marketplace and international growth

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Wedding dresses by White Runway
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How White Runway’s at-home try-on service elevates bridal shopping

Tahlia Whitfield
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.