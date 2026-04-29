Why private equity adores reliable brands like Fantastic Furniture

ion for the year to September, up 7.3 per cent. It is steady, unspectacular and epitomises a profile private equity continues to pursue. The operating logic behind the deal A broader macro logic usually shapes these deals. This year, Australian private equity firms are starting out with what Grant Thornton calls “cautious optimism.” They are focusing on sectors and assets with reliable cash flow and clear operations. Retail remains in play, particularly where revenue is stable, and systems can be secured with an appetite for control. Invariably, that means businesses where earnings can be forecasted, costs can be managed and demand can be read with some confidence. That confidence is gradually tied to brand equity. As strategy director at Principals, Charlie Rose put it: ‘You’re not just buying a business. You’re buying brand equity.” Fantastic Furniture offers scale, reach and a clear value proposition, but the underlying question is how that brand performs over time. “Buyers pay for confidence in future demand.” In furniture, where purchases are intermittent and price visibility is high, brand becomes a stabilising force that influences preference while softening the instinct to trade down. “Fantastic seemed like a strong performer, with a really clear value proposition around affordable, accessible furniture. It felt like a steady-as-she-goes, consistent, recognisable approach, growing the weight and reach.” Rose explained. “The most powerful thing for big box retail is physical presence – that physical availability and presence in people’s minds.” Rose also pointed to the gap between functional awareness and emotional pull that attracts customers. “Positioning as Australia’s best value furniture gets you considered, but rarely gets you chosen.” Where value compounds or erodes Private equity ownership has a patchy record here. Barbeques Galore, now in receivership after its acquisition by Gordon Brothers, has shown how quickly relevance can slip when market dynamics shift, and the brand fails to keep pace. Godfreys and Dick Smith sit in a similar cautionary lineage. “Consumer relevance is a huge part of this,” Rose noted. “There is a track record of private equity-owned retail losing consumer relevance.” The erosion is rarely dramatic at first, and it begins at the edges, in shifting expectations, new competitors and a brand that no longer feels current. Zimmermann’s offers the counterpoint as a model of what happens when a brand is treated as an asset rather than an afterthought. Acquired by Advent International at a reported valuation of $1.5-1.75 billion, the business scaled globally while retaining its distinct identity. Petbarn and Greencross offer another variant, with TPG Capital positioning the group for a potential 4 billion-dollar IPO, supported by diversified revenue streams across retail, grooming and veterinary services. For Fantastic Furniture’s next chapter, the challenge now is extending those fundamentals. “Investing in the online experience and social media smartly is important,” Rose said, particularly as competition expands across channels and categories. The ambition is also to move beyond functional value without losing it, much as Kmart Australia has built a stronger emotional connection through design-led products and social storytelling. “Value is where you start, but not where you end.” The opportunity now lies in becoming embedded in how consumers think, rather than solely in what they buy. Pointing to the importance of being a category dominant brand like Bunnings, Spotlight and Officeworks, Rose ended with a perfect analogy. “How can they be the Officeworks of furniture?”