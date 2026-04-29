BusinessFinancial

Why private equity adores reliable brands like Fantastic Furniture

Allegro Funds is buying confidence in what Fantastic Furniture will keep doing tomorrow.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The sale of Fantastic Furniture arrives with timing private equity tends to favour. The business has scale, a clear market position, and room for improvement. Sydney-based Allegro Funds is moving to acquire the chain outright, drawing a line under Greenlit Brands’ long-running exit from Australian retail. With 86 stores nationally and a deeply embedded value proposition, Fantastic sits in a familiar mid-market bracket where predictability is of utmost importance. Revenue reached $563.5 million

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