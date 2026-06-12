BusinessFinancial

Why Barbeques Galore’s rescue plan was doomed from the start

The BBQ Galore storefront.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
When a US asset advisory firm, best known for handling distressed situations, paid a nominal sum to acquire a struggling 48-year-old Australian retailer last December, it looked, charitably, like a long-odds turnaround bet. In hindsight, the rescue of Barbeques Galore was less a recovery plan than a structured farewell – one that simply hadn’t admitted it yet. The warning signs were written in the accounts The numbers told the story long before administrators did. Barbeques Galore recorded r

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