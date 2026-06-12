Why Barbeques Galore’s rescue plan was doomed from the start

rded revenue of $172.2 million in the 2024 financial year – almost exactly what it had reported back in 2021, when it was pitched to buyers as Australia’s number-one premium barbecue retailer. Three years of zero growth in a nominally expanding market is not a plateau; it is a warning. And yet the business burned through the period at an accelerating rate, posting a pre-tax loss of $16.1 million in 2024, up from $4.7 million the year prior, with normalised EBITDA slipping into negative territory at -$1.2 million. By the time Gordon Brothers took the keys, the business had already been negotiating covenant waivers with its lenders. That background matters enormously when assessing whether the subsequent deed of company arrangement (DOCA) ever had a realistic path to success. Gordon Brothers proposed a $5 million payment to creditors, the discharge of outstanding debt, and absorption of $6.6 million in employee entitlements – a plan that required creditor approval, landlord cooperation, and critically, the willingness of suppliers to re-establish commercial trade terms. It was that last condition that proved fatal. Despite the proposal receiving overwhelming support from creditors in May, motivated largely by the prospect of saving roughly 500 jobs, the company and its advisers could not reach an agreement with several key suppliers in the weeks that followed. Now, on June 16, the winding-up process begins. Retail headwinds nobody could trade through The structural problem with any turnaround predicated on supplier goodwill is that it asks the most financially exposed parties to extend further risk to a business with a visible track record of failing to grow and a mounting loss trajectory. By the time Barbeques Galore entered voluntary administration in February, it presented an unattractive risk profile for suppliers with its flat revenues, widening losses and a balance sheet that had required emergency lender accommodations. The proposal to continue funding was secured against intellectual property, brand value and inventory – assets that carry meaningful execution risk to realise if the turnaround stalled again. The broader Australian retail environment offered little comfort either. Specialty bricks-and-mortar retailers selling high-ticket discretionary items – premium barbecues, outdoor furniture and heating solutions – have faced a punishing squeeze since the post-Covid spending boom evaporated. On the one hand, a prolonged cost-of-living crisis has caused consumers to pull back on the very kind of considered, non-essential purchases that Barbeques Galore depended on. On the other hand, a structural shift toward online and big-box retail has steadily eroded the foot traffic that physical specialty stores rely on to justify their existence. For a network of 89 stores without the scale economies of a national chain or the pricing power of a genuine luxury brand, absorbing those fixed costs while revenues flatlined was always going to be a losing equation. Quadrant Private Equity, which bought its stake in 2012 and tried multiple times over the intervening years to exit, recognised this structural challenge before Gordon Brothers ever entered the picture. The repeated failure to find a buyer at any meaningful valuation was itself diagnostic. When Gordon Brothers eventually acquired the business for what sources described as a nominal amount, it confirmed the market’s view that the business was seeking an exit. The market had already made its judgment The DOCA, despite its genuine intent to preserve employment and honour creditor obligations, was built on too many conditional approvals from too many parties with too little reason to extend trust. When the sale process concluded without a single offer “capable of acceptance or implementation,” it wasn’t a surprise – it was a verdict that the underlying business had already delivered over several consecutive financial years. Sixty-two stores will close. Five hundred jobs will be affected. Gift cards will be honoured through June 30, provided customers spend twice what they redeem. What began as a nominal acquisition ends, six months later, as a textbook study in the limits of financial engineering when the commercial fundamentals were never there to begin with.