BusinessStrategy

Why Victoria’s Secret’s sales miss spooked investors

A blond model wearing a yellow and purple Victoria’s Secret slip dress in a car.
A sales miss clouds a stronger quarter.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Victoria’s Secret’s turnaround gained further momentum in the second quarter as profit nearly tripled and the lingerie giant raised its full-year guidance. Yet a narrow sales miss rattled investors, leaving CEO Hillary Super under pressure to prove that the recovery – supported by new products, sharper brand positioning and a revamped fashion show – can deliver lasting growth. The improvement was underpinned by stronger merchandise margins as customers bought more products at regular pri

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