Retail’s reckoning: What 2025’s collapses reveal about Australian retail

ntire retail sector. These collapses matter because they expose the weak foundations beneath much of Australian retail. They also provide a chance to learn. In every failure, there are lessons about cash flow, about product, about customer experience, that others can take on board to avoid the same fate. The shock of Mosaic Brands Shock: That’s the only word to describe the news that Mosaic Brands owed around $249 million to 171 creditors. The numbers tell their own story: More than 300 employees are owed money. 171 creditors facing cascading risk. A network of 700 stores and 10 online platforms still trading, despite the chaos. For a business of this scale, the collapse isn’t just a corporate failure, it is a shockwave through the entire sector. The lessons are sobering: Financial visibility is non-negotiable: Too often, retailers rely on lagging indicators – quarterly reports, board packs, delayed P&Ls. By the time the problems are visible, it’s already too late. Real-time financial data is no longer a luxury; it is a survival tool. Inventory is not always an asset: Stock sitting in warehouses ties up cash. Unless it is actively managed and converted into sales, it becomes a liability. Agility is critical: Retailers must be able to reset operating and capital expenditure quickly when conditions change. The failure to act decisively leaves businesses bloated and fragile. Borrowing hides fragility: Debt can delay the moment of reckoning, but it cannot prevent it. In fact, it often makes the fall harder when it finally comes. And behind every number is a human story – employees who suddenly stop being paid, suppliers whose livelihoods depend on invoices that may never be honoured. For those outside the sector, insolvency looks like a corporate event. For those inside, it feels personal. Tuchuzy: The cashflow crunch If Mosaic shows what happens when a large retailer loses its footing, Bondi’s Tuchuzy illustrates how even a boutique can be undone by the fundamentals. At first glance, Tuchuzy seemed positioned well: a mid-to-high-end fashion label with a loyal and affluent customer base. Yet beneath the surface, the numbers didn’t add up. FY25 sales came in at $2.9 million. Liabilities sat at $5.2 million. That left a $2.3 million shortfall. The fatal blow was cash flow. Operating expenses spiralled. Advertising spend was slashed in an attempt to save money, which only accelerated revenue decline. The lessons here are blunt but vital: Profit is sanity, cash is king: A healthy margin means little if the business cannot convert sales into cash quickly enough. The cash conversion cycle matters: How fast money flows in from customers, and how slowly it flows out to suppliers, often determine survival. Working capital discipline is life or death: Tuchuzy’s story is a reminder that many businesses do not die of poor sales, but of poor cash management. In short, style and brand equity cannot compensate for a broken balance sheet. Ally Fashion, Jeanswest and others: No segment is safe It would be easy to assume that collapses are isolated to niche players or luxury brands. The reality is harsher: in 2025, failures occurred across the full retail spectrum. Ally Fashion, targeting younger consumers with fast-fashion trends, fell. Jeanswest, with its older customer base, also went under. Mosaic Brands, with a portfolio spanning multiple value-focused segments, joined them. The common threads cut across category and customer: Rising costs: Wages, rent, and even software subscriptions have eaten into margins. Slow response: Too many retailers failed to reset cost bases quickly when conditions changed. This makes one point clear: no customer base is immune. Whether serving value-conscious teens, middle-income families or older bargain hunters, the fundamentals of financial and operational discipline apply equally. Ignore them, and the outcome is the same. Beyond the balance sheet: the product problem While financial missteps dominate the headlines, the deeper truth is often more uncomfortable: Many retailers are failing not just on finance, but on product and customer experience. Country Road Group and Myer, for instance, regularly point to “external forces”, “market uncertainty” and “economic headwinds” in their board reports. These factors are real, but they are not the whole story. What rarely gets acknowledged is the erosion of product quality, the decline in value proposition, and the deterioration of in-store execution. Customers notice when products don’t meet expectations, when store layouts feel tired, or when service standards slip. The reality is simple: You can’t market your way out of a product problem. Marketing spend may drive footfall or clicks, but if the product disappoints, all it does is amplify the flaws. Boards and executives must get closer to customers, listening first-hand rather than relying on filtered reports. The hardest truth of all? Many of retail’s wounds are self-inflicted. Blaming the economy is easier than admitting product and service quality have declined. But denial doesn’t change customer behaviour. Survivors: What they did differently Not all retailers failed in 2025. Some have not only survived but expanded, proving that strong fundamentals and clear execution still win. Take customers of ours like Arms of Eve, continuing to grow its jewellery and accessories presence with a loyal following both online and in-store. Or Pace Athletic, which has expanded its store footprint in a highly competitive category by staying laser-focused on community and customer service. Alive Body has carved out space in the crowded personal-care market with premium product quality and disciplined distribution. And Babyboo, born as a digital-native brand, has scaled into international markets by staying true to its best-dressed occasional wear ethos. Across these different sectors, the common traits are strikingly similar: Strong margins and pricing discipline: Thriving brands resist the temptation to chase volume through endless discounting. They know profitability underpins growth. Nimble cost resets: When conditions change, they act quickly – resetting structures, renegotiating leases, and protecting flexibility. Customer-first product and service: Whether through unique design, superior quality, or community-led retail, they give customers a reason to return. Real-time financial visibility: Decisions are made with current data, not outdated board reports. That enables speed and accuracy. The key lesson? Resilience is not luck. It is built – through operational excellence, product discipline and the courage to act decisively when conditions demand it. The road ahead The lessons from 2025 are clear. Retailers cannot afford to treat profitability as optional, nor assume that product alone will carry them through. Cashflow discipline, operational agility and a customer-first mindset are the real survival skills. The mantra is worth repeating: Profit is sanity, cash is king, and customers are the ultimate judge. The next 12 months will be decisive. Those who internalise the lessons of 2025 will emerge stronger. Those who dismiss them risk becoming the next headline.