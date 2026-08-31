‘Record year’ at Joyce Group amid leadership transition

Bedshed owner Joyce Group is lauding its best-ever fiscal performance despite difficult external conditions and a leadership transition at one of its brands.

Investors on the ASX were told of Joyce’s year-end fiscal figures, which included a 14.7 per cent increase in revenue and a 29.1 per cent increase in after-tax profits year-on-year. These increases achieved top lines of $169.9 million and $21.5 million, respectively.

“The board is pleased with the record result and continued strong performance across the group,” Joyce’s chair, Jeremy Kirkwood, said. “While broader economic and retail conditions remain difficult, Joyce’s results in FY26 and through previous periods of volatility demonstrate the durability of the group’s businesses and support our confidence in their ability to perform through the cycle.”

Its Bedshed business, however, witnessed a sales decline.

Combined sales from its franchise and company-owned stores of $26.6 million were down 2.1 per cent year-on-year. The 42-store portfolio at the bedding retailer has a long-term goal of growing to 65 locations, with Joyce Group willing to increase the count of company-owned stores alongside franchisees.

The group’s majority-owned kitchen renovation subsidiary, KWB Group, saw the retirement of its MD and co-founder, John Bourke. He was replaced by new CEO Cameron Crowell.

“Cameron is well positioned to lead the business forward, supported by a considered handover and the proven operating model and team that has underpinned KWB’s long-term performance,” Kirkwood added.

“On behalf of the board, I thank John for his outstanding contribution to KWB and Joyce over many years.”

Kirkwood said that the group remains cautious about future trading conditions. “At the same time, the board has confidence in the quality of Joyce’s businesses and management’s ability to respond carefully, protect performance and position the group for sustainable long-term value creation,” he added.