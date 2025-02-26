Powered by South Korea, Europe, Longchamp sets sales record

Longchamp’s sales surged to a new record in the last fiscal year thanks to strong growth across all markets, especially South Korea and Europe.

The luxury French brand reported a 20 per cent increase in sales in FY24.

By region, Apac sales surged 34 per cent powered by a 93 per cent uplift in South Korea. Europe sales rose 33 per cent, with France recording a 19 per cent improvement.

Sales in the Americas increased 13 per cent, including a 27 per cent rise in the US.

By the end of the year, the company operated 354 directly managed points of sale across 24 countries. About 300 boutiques have been renovated since 2022

The brand’s online sales grew 30 per cent last year. Its e-commerce site, which offers at-a-click access to all collections from around 40 countries, receives more than 5 million visits every month.

Longchamp is currently managed by the third generation of the Cassegrain family. The founder’s grandson Jean Cassegrain is CEO, while his granddaughter Sophie Delafontaine is GM and creative director.

Early last year, Delafontaine’s Juliette Poupard was appointed group event director, becoming the latest representative of the fourth generation to take part in the family business.