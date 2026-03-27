Pause in trading turns to suspension for KMD Brands

KMD Brands, the owner of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz, has further delayed the release of its half-year results as negotiations continue over a recapitalisation plan.

After announcing a pause in the trading of its securities on March 25, KMD is now entering a voluntary suspension in trading.

The company said that – unless the ASX “decides otherwise” – it will pause trading until the release of its half-year results, or by market open on Monday, March 30.

This suspension will allow the company to secure the funding for its capital raise, something which has been underway since the announcement of Goldman Sachs’ appointment to oversee a recapitalisation on March 16.

“Discussions regarding these matters remain ongoing,” KMD told the ASX. “In order for the directors to approve the HY26 results, and KMD’s auditors to complete their review of the HY26 results, the final details of the refinance and the capital raise will need to be confirmed. Accordingly, KMD is unable to finalise the HY26 results.

“A further trading halt and suspension is therefore required to maintain an orderly market while KMD works to finalise the details of the capital raise, the refinance, and its HY26 results.”