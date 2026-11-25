KMD Brands has warned shareholders that “no retailer is immune” to the challenges facing the sector as it turns its focus to recovery.

Group chair Philip Bowman spoke at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, a day after the news that its takeover talks with Dickies owner Bluestar Alliance had taken a serious hit.

The owner of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz said it was considering a takeover deal after recording a statutory loss of $333.5 million in fiscal 2026.

“The transition from bricks and mortar stores to digital, combined with the impact of rising rents, government-mandated minimum labour costs and additional regulation, is changing the economics of retailing across the world,” Bowman said in his address.

“Rising interest rates, persistent cost-of-living pressures and heightened household budget constraints have further reduced consumers’ willingness to spend on non-essential purchases. The result was a challenging environment not only for KMD, but for the retail sector more broadly.”

Bowman cited the recent collapse of the storied department store retailer David Jones as a “stark reminder”.

“No retailer is immune to sustained pressure on consumer spending and the increasing costs of doing business,” he added.

After the breakdown in talks with Bluestar, KMD has returned its focus to its ‘Next Level’ recovery strategy. In the first quarter of the new fiscal year, this strategy has seen its flagship Kathmandu brand lift year-on-year sales by 10.2 per cent, and Rip Curl by 0.2 per cent.

Oboz, however, fell by 19.5 per cent.

“Over the past year we have improved performance, simplified operations, and taken necessary but painful steps to strengthen KMD’s financial position,” Bowman said. “The actions taken reflect a clear focus and have positioned KMD to better navigate current market conditions and improve profitability and cash generation.”