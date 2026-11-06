Modest sales lift at The Iconic after brand additions

Global Fashion Group’s online retailer The Iconic saw a modest quarterly uplift in its sales volume after adding a raft of brands to its platform.

The retailer’s third quarter of the fiscal year, under its Frankfurt-registered parent company, brought $217.9 million in net merchandise value – its top-line sales figure – representing a 1.4 per cent increase year-on-year. Sales generated $146 million in revenue and a near-50 per cent increase in gross profits to $71.8 million.

The Iconic said it lifted its active customer count by 1.7 per cent, improving its market share. In late October, the company added 60 new brands to its online marketplace.

Ongoing efforts to diversify its platform have seen its retail media offering, Iconic Media, surpass 400 active brands. The Iconic also said it has continued to add new advertising and sponsored content solutions.

The Iconic has improved its returns process through a new partnership with its marketplace dropshippers, rerouting returns directly to its fulfilment centre, rather than the warehouse. The Iconic said that this has reduced restocking time for returns from 12 days to two days, with 83 per cent of units being resold within one week.

The retailer is also celebrating the ongoing success of its loyalty program. Announced last October, The Iconic said that more than 95 per cent of its sales are now linked to loyalty members. Customers who redeemed an earned reward also recorded a 25 per cent increase in year-on-year spending.

This has improved engagement, The Iconic said. More than 200,000 members have progressed to a higher status level over the past year, with redemption of some rewards increasing by 270 per cent.